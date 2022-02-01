New lab can reveal how ventilation can reduce indoor transmission of airborne infections

"Together with Japanese researchers, we have developed a completely new theory on the transmission of airborne diseases within and between rooms and on how pathogens can be removed by ventilation," says Alan Kabanshi, researcher in energy systems at University of Gävle

Today's buildings and ventilation systems are not built to protect us against the spread of airborne pathogens, and experiences of the current pandemic show that many people are infected indoors in their homes or at workplaces, according to Alan Kabanshi.

"We have found that we can reduce the spread of pathogens by changing the airflow pattern, and we will now investigate the effects of rebuilding and supplementing existing ventilation," says Alan Kabanshi.

Related Stories

The researchers also plan to develop an improved risk assessment model to estimate the risk of becoming infected, as current models are not sensitive enough.

The lab can reveal where you can become infected

"Our lab allows us to record the route pathogens take between from the infected person and out into different parts of the building, and when we know disease transmission pathways, we can identify zones where the risk of becoming infected is high."

This achievement is made possible because of the completely new approach to viewing disease transmission within and between rooms and the new thinking on how the pathogens can be removed that the researchers in Gävle have developed together with Japanese researchers from the universities of Kasuga and Saitama.

"Experiences of the pandemic may lead to future requirements for pandemic-proof buildings, and our project will be able to contribute to the design of such buildings," Alan Kabanshi says.

Formas, a government research council for sustainable development, grants Alan Kabanshi, together with Professor Mats Sandberg and research engineers Elisabet Linden and Leif Claesson, SEK 4 million for research on how ventilation can reduce indoor transmission of airborne infections. The researchers will contribute to new knowledge on how to construct buildings adapted to pandemics and develop an improved model for assessing infection risks within buildings.

Source:

University of Gävle

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel “prime and spike” vaccine strategy leverages existing immunity generated by primary COVID-19 vaccination
Evaluating the effectiveness of vaccination on the case fatality rate for COVID-19 infection
Effects of multi-nutrient supplementation on COVID-19 severity in elderly patients
A synthesis of evidence sheds light on major immune components and mechanisms involved in COVID-19
Magnetic nanoparticles for SARS-CoV-2 and other virus detection systems
Humoral correlate of protection for SARS-CoV-2 may reduce COVID-19 infection risk
Studying the effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine on human lung carcinoma epithelial cells using Raman spectroscopy and imaging
Study suggests synthetic SARS-CoV-2 S glycoprotein coated lipid vesicles are an effective vaccine candidate

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Patient-reported impact of having surgery delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic