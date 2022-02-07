Researchers receive funding from County of Fairfax to develop, deliver evidence-based PTSD treatments

Keith Renshaw, Department Chair/Professor, Psychology; Christianne Esposito-Smythers, Professor, Psychology; and Sarah Fischer, Associate Professor, Psychology, received funding from County of Fairfax for: "Northern Virginia Regional Consortium for Evidence-Based Trauma Treatment."

The overarching goal of this consortium is to develop, deliver, and track the results of training in evidence-based treatments for adults and youth with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or subclinical PTSD that requires treatment, and associated conditions for community service boards (CSBs) in the Northern Virginia Region. Training will be specifically tailored to fit the needs of the CSBs, their clinicians, and their clients.

Regarding the consortium's importance, Renshaw said, "Nearly one in five people in the U.S. had a diagnosable mental illness before the pandemic, and these numbers have only grown during the pandemic. Effective treatments that can be readily employed by clinicians in community settings are sorely needed to meet these mental health needs – this training consortium will provide high-quality, high-intensity training in those treatments for the clinicians across Northern Virginia."

The researchers will receive total funding of $703,071 for this project. Funding began in December 2021 and will end in late August 2023.

