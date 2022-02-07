Study shows a small increased risk of congenital abnormalities in infants exposed to opioids in utero

A new study in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.211215 shows a small increased risk of congenital abnormalities in infants exposed to opioid medications in the first trimester of pregnancy.

The study analyzed administrative health data from Ontario on almost 600 000 birth parent–infant pairs to determine the association between opioid pain medications in early pregnancy and congenital abnormalities in infants. Prescribed opioid pain medications can cross the placenta and have the potential to cause harm, and about 2%–4% of fetuses are exposed to these drugs.

Related Stories

Among the infants included in the study, 2% (11 903) were exposed in utero to opioid analgesics, such as codeine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, tramadol, and morphine. The study found an increased risk, albeit low, of major anomalies with exposure to tramadol and morphine, and minor anomalies with exposure to codeine, hydromorphone and oxycodone. Specific congenital anomalies observed included gastrointestinal and genital anomalies, neoplasms and tumours, and ankyloglossia.

This large study adds to earlier evidence from studies conducted in Sweden and Norway and from a recent study of pregnant US Medicaid beneficiaries that suggested a small increased risk of congenital anomalies, an important finding for a pregnant person who may be prescribed opioids for pain relief.

"Both the potential for harm or distress to the pregnant person as a consequence of foregoing treatment and the subsequent risk to the infant must be considered for effective treatment," writes Dr. Susan Brogly, an epidemiologist and associate professor at Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, with coauthors. "These findings further quantify harms associated with prenatal exposure to opioid analgesics to inform treatment choices for pain in pregnancy."

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Journal reference:

Bowie, A.C., et al. (2022) Prescribed opioid analgesics in early pregnancy and the risk of congenital anomalies: a population-based cohort study. Canadian Medical Association Journal. doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.211215.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers investigate how discontinuing the multiple sclerosis drug affects expectant mothers
Study analyzes the link between consuming sweeteners during pregnancy and a child's risk of obesity
Researchers detect Delta variant in the blood and placentas of women who had pregnancy complications
Study shows SARS-CoV-2 infection can change nasopharyngeal microbiota composition in pregnancy
Population Council receives $11 million to develop non-hormonal MPT ring for preventing unintended pregnancy, STIs
Placental ACE2 shedding may block SARS-CoV-2 transmission to babies during pregnancy
New study strengthens the link between sleep-disordered breathing and gestational diabetes
Computer simulations help better understand the impact of pregnancy on kidneys

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sleep and biological rhythm variables linked to severity of depression, anxiety during pregnancy