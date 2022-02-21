ecancer's pioneering initiative aims to improve the care of cancer patients in poorest countries

ecancer, the global cancer education charity, is launching a pioneering initiative, with funding from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), which aims to improve the care of cancer patients in the poorest countries across the world. Inequality in cancer care is a significant and growing problem with a disproportionate increase in cases and deaths in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) which is a major threat to sustainable development and economic growth.

To address this issue, ecancer, with support from BMS and in collaboration with a number of cancer organizations in Africa, Asia and Latin America are working to improve the care these patients receive. Through the development and delivery of educational resources for healthcare professionals, we aim to tackle this global inequality together.

LMICs are experiencing increasing cancer-related deaths and often lack the data, which is typically derived from local research and guidelines in order to make informed treatment decisions, for each of their patients. We will deliver locally tailored oncology training and educational resources to support health care professionals in the poorest countries of the world.

As a global leader across multiple therapeutic areas, BMS's financial grant will support a new ecancer training project to develop educational resources that support the effective implementation of regionally developed treatment guidelines focused on some of the poorest nations across the world. The project aims to improve the understanding and adoption of the most effective methods for treating and diagnosing cancer patients with support and practical guidance for healthcare professionals in resource-limited settings. The education will be delivered alongside local and international experts with a blended approach allowing face-to-face as well as online support.

ecancer will adopt a region-by-region approach to this project by collaborating with the leading cancer societies and experts in the target geographies including African Organisation for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC), Alliance des Ligues Francophones Africaines et Méditerranéennes contre le cancer (ALIAM), the National Cancer Grid of India (NCG), City Cancer Challenge (who have an established network in Kathmandu, Nepal and Phnom Penh, Cambodia) and Sociedad Latinoamericana y del Caribe de Oncología Médica (SLACOM).

The objectives of the project include:

  • To run nine accredited educational events in English (Africa/Asia), French (Senegal) and Spanish (Latin America) in 2022
  • Develop three state-of-the-art e-learning courses in collaboration with leading experts in the field: the courses will improve understanding and application of the key clinical practices in the program. The courses will be tailored to the needs of HCPs in Africa (English and French), Asia (English) and Latin America (Spanish) globally
  • Publish a comprehensive library of educational videos with leading multidisciplinary experts discussing the factors impacting the key clinical decisions when managing patients with cancer. The interviews will focus on practical advice based on patient scenarios.


All of the online resources developed independently by ecancer as part of this project will be hosted within ecancer.org and available for free.

