Neanderthal gene makes people susceptible to COVID-19, but protects against HIV

A study recently published in the top-tier journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) shows how a specific gene flow from Neandertals can act as a double-edged sword by increasing the risk for the development of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and at the same time decreasing the risk for the infection with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Study: The major genetic risk factor for severe COVID-19 is associated with protection against HIV. Image Credit: IR Stone / Shutterstock

Study: The major genetic risk factor for severe COVID-19 is associated with protection against HIV. Image Credit: IR Stone / Shutterstock

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many fundamental research studies have been pursued to reveal salient risk factors for severe forms of the disease. From the genetic perspective, COVID-19 severity can be linked to chromosome 3, and specifically to a genomic region that encodes chemokine receptors that act as mediators of various cellular responses.

Previous studies have shown that these specific genetic risk factors have been introduced into the modern human population from an extinct species of archaic humans known as Neanderthals approximately 50 to 70 thousand years ago.

Even though there is no direct evidence for positive selection on this group of genes inherited together from one parent (also known as haplotype), we saw its frequency has increased since the Last Glacial Maximum.

Today, this gene set is unusually pervasive and common, with carrier frequencies reaching from 16% to 50% in the European continent and South Asia, respectively. Consequently, it is very interesting to consider whether it can have certain favorable traits.

“This major genetic risk factor for COVID-19 is so common that I started wondering whether it might actually be good for something, such as providing protection against another infectious disease”, says the author of the paper Hugo Zeberg from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig (Germany) and Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm (Sweden).

A story of chromosome 3

Many chemokine receptor genes found on chromosome 3 – more specifically, CCR1, CCR2, CCR3, CCR5, CCR9, CXCR6, and XCR1 – are all situated within 0.55 megabases from the genetic variant, likely conferring the risk for developing severe COVID-19.

Related Stories

One of these receptors is involved in the HIV infection process, as it enables the virus to enter white blood cells in humans, as well as to spread from cell to cell. This receptor is known as CCR5, and it basically functions as a co-receptor alongside the main receptor CD4. And since those individuals that carry the major genetic risk factor for COVID-19 have lower CCR5 levels (alongside CCR3 and CXCR6), Dr. Zeberg hypothesized that they might also have lower prevalence of HIV infection.

Reducing the risk for HIV infection

By using the expression data from the whole blood of approximately 30 thousand individuals, Dr. Zeberg initially found that all of the aforementioned chemokine receptor genes (with the exception of XCR1) are differentially expressed in those that carry the risk variant, with reduced expression for all genes except for CCR9.

In this paper, he also conducted a meta-analysis of three of the largest currently available biobanks: the Michigan Genomics Initiative, the UK Biobank and FinnGen. These cohorts contain 591 European individuals with HIV infection, as well as 667,215 controls.

In a nutshell, his main finding was that the carriers of the chromosome 3 COVID-19 risk allele have a 27% reduction in risk for HIV infection – without any detectable heterogeneity across the analyzed cohorts.

A genetic example of a double-edged sword

Nonetheless, since the rise of HIV occurred during the 20th century, protection against this specific virus cannot justify the spread of genetic risk variants for COVID-19 among humans as early as ten thousand years ago.

“Now we know that this risk variant for COVID-19 provides protection against HIV. But it was probably protection against yet another disease that increased its frequency after the last ice age”, highlights Dr. Zeberg.

Smallpox can be a likely candidate since a causative variola virus emerged more than ten thousand years ago. Yersinia pestis, a bacterial pathogen that causes plague, may also be considered, although this species emerged later (i.e., approximately seven thousand years ago).

In any case, this genetic variant is a double-edged sword: it came with tragic consequences during the last two years while the COVID-19 pandemic raged, but on the other hand, offered substantial protection against HIV over the last forty years. Its role in past and future pandemics remains to be elucidated.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Tomislav Meštrović

Written by

Dr. Tomislav Meštrović

Dr. Tomislav Meštrović is a medical doctor (MD) with a Ph.D. in biomedical and health sciences, specialist in the field of clinical microbiology, and an Assistant Professor at Croatia's youngest university - University North. In addition to his interest in clinical, research and lecturing activities, his immense passion for medical writing and scientific communication goes back to his student days. He enjoys contributing back to the community. In his spare time, Tomislav is a movie buff and an avid traveler.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Meštrović, Tomislav. (2022, February 23). Neanderthal gene makes people susceptible to COVID-19, but protects against HIV. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 23, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220223/Neanderthal-gene-makes-people-susceptible-to-COVID-19-but-protects-against-HIV.aspx.

  • MLA

    Meštrović, Tomislav. "Neanderthal gene makes people susceptible to COVID-19, but protects against HIV". News-Medical. 23 February 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220223/Neanderthal-gene-makes-people-susceptible-to-COVID-19-but-protects-against-HIV.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Meštrović, Tomislav. "Neanderthal gene makes people susceptible to COVID-19, but protects against HIV". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220223/Neanderthal-gene-makes-people-susceptible-to-COVID-19-but-protects-against-HIV.aspx. (accessed February 23, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Meštrović, Tomislav. 2022. Neanderthal gene makes people susceptible to COVID-19, but protects against HIV. News-Medical, viewed 23 February 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220223/Neanderthal-gene-makes-people-susceptible-to-COVID-19-but-protects-against-HIV.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Four times as many children hospitalized during Omicron COVID wave compared to Delta
Study finds antigenic profile of Omicron RBD is distinct from the prior SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern
Studies continue to prove ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment ineffectual
Omicron outbreak in an indoor convention in New York
Lung microbiome alterations and secondary-infections in lethal COVID-19
HIV patient treated with blood stem cell transplant for leukemia achieves long-term remission
Study reports a highly attenuated SARS-CoV-2 that could serve as a live-attenuated vaccine platform
The effect of COVID-19 vaccination on long COVID symptoms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

firefly; Accelerating Genomics Research

In this interview, we speak to Paul Lomax from SPT Labtech about their new firefly platform and how it will help to accelerate genomics research.

firefly; Accelerating Genomics Research

Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

In this interview, we speak to Professor Michael Mahan about his latest research which aimed to bring low-cost, state-of-the-art diagnostics to resource-limited settings.

Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Faster transmission of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in households compared to Alpha