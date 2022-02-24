Online patient experience ratings provide radiologists with feedback for improving performance

According to an article in ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), online patient experience ratings provide radiologists with critical feedback for improving performance, as well as a unique opportunity to communicate imaging's overall role inpatient care.

Radiologists scored highly on patient experience surveys when evaluated on encounters involving invasive procedures, achieving scores similar to those for other physicians."

Neena Kapoor, corresponding author, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA

Kapoor and colleagues' retrospective study collected data from May 1, 2017 to November 30, 2018 in the outpatient setting of Brigham and Women's Hospital. After all institutional visits, patients were emailed the Press Ganey Medical Practice Survey (i.e., 10 questions regarding a patient's experience with a specific provider during the encounter). Post encounter radiology surveys were sent to patients if an image-guided invasive procedure was performed.

Based on these single-institutional surveys-; whose results were published in an online provider directory-; radiologists evidenced similar overall scores as non radiologist physicians (95.6 vs. 95.9). Additionally, scores increased for radiologists (94.2 to 97.1) and non-radiologists (95.7 to 96.3) alike during the 19-month study period.

Reiterating that time-improved scores for both radiologists and other physicians might be related to the online posting of updated survey results throughout the study period, "the findings support the utility of implementing patient experience surveys in radiology," the authors of this AJR article contended.

American Roentgen Ray Society

Kapoor, N., et al. (2022) Patient Experience Scores for Radiologists: Comparison with Nonradiologist Physicians and Changes After Public Posting in an Institutional Online Provider Directory. American Journal of Roentgenology. doi.org/10.2214/AJR.21.27195.

