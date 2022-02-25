Research holds promise for improving asthma treatments for obese people

Over half of people with asthma are obese. These individuals do not respond well to standard therapies, but new research out of the Vermont Lung Center holds promise for improving asthma treatments for this population. The study is published in the American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology. It was chosen as an APSselect article for February.

"Our results provide innovative first steps toward a safe, efficacious and cost-effective strategy that may uniquely target obese asthma," researchers wrote.

Related Stories

In addition to responding poorly to standard therapies, people with obesity and asthma are hospitalized at higher rates. Weight loss is a typical recommendation to ameliorate the effects of obesity on asthma. However, short of surgical intervention, only about 15% of people can sustain 10% weight loss for an entire year through diet changes. Even fewer can sustain weight loss for five years.

The research team set out to explore if ketone bodies, which are products of fat metabolism generated by the liver during weight loss, could provide relief from asthma symptoms. They used both genetic and diet-induced mouse models of obesity. In these, along with normal-weight controls, they tested a variety of methods of applying ketone bodies. They induced the natural generation of ketone bodies through a ketogenic diet in some mice and, in others, through rapid weight loss from a low-fat diet. Other cohorts were given supplementary ketone esters either long term in their food or in acute doses immediately before testing.

In all these models and methods of intervention, the mice with ketone bodies in their system showed less sensitivity to a trigger of airway constriction commonly used in the diagnosis of asthma. The authors note that ketone ester supplementation is considered safe and is already used in some human populations.

"This ketone ester supplementation strategy could be optimized as an approach to promote a state of 'therapeutic ketosis' similar to that achieved through the feeding of a ketogenic diet or fasting, without any caloric deficit or the need for substantial lifestyle modification," the authors wrote.

Source:

American Physiological Society (APS)

Journal reference:

Mank, M.M., et al. (2022) Therapeutic ketosis decreases methacholine hyperresponsiveness in mouse models of inherent obese asthma. American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology. doi.org/10.1152/ajplung.00309.2021.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study estimates the burden of pediatric asthma cases caused by traffic- related air pollution
Risk of COVID-19 hospitalization among children with markers of uncontrolled asthma
Exposure to parasitic roundworm linked with lower lung-function and asthma in younger men
Biologic agent dupilumab effective in improving asthma exacerbations and lung function, study shows
Rising NO2 pollution levels in urban areas may lead to new child asthma cases
Scientists unravel how LPS prevents or promotes development of allergic disease
Researchers discover why people with asthma have lower brain tumor risk
Mattresses and mold removal: Medi-Cal to offer unconventional treatments to asthma patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Switching from metered-dose inhaler to a dry powder reduces carbon footprint of asthma treatment