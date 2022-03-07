Regular nut consumption linked with lower prevalence of abdominal obesity, metabolic syndrome in seniors

Dr. Gloria Cubas Pharmacist and Dietician-Nutritionist, from the Department of Dietetics of the University Hospital Marqués de Valdecilla together with Dr. Pedro Muñoz from the Department of Primary Care Management Teaching of the Cantabrian Health Service (SCS), Dr. Carolina Teresa González Antón from the Unit of Nutrition and Dietetics of the multidisciplinary Centre NEXO (Almería), Dr. Sandra Sumalla, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the European Atlantic University, Dr. Silvia Aparicio Vice-Rector of Academic Organisation and Dr. Iñaki Elío, Director of the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics of the European Atlantic University. Sandra Sumalla, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the European University of the Atlantic, Dr. Silvia Aparicio Vice-Rector for Academic Organisation and Dr. Iñaki Elío, Director of the Degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics, have published an article in the academic journal International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

The article is entitled "Regular consumption of nuts and dried fruits is associated with a lower prevalence of abdominal obesity and metabolic syndrome in elderly people in northern Spain".

In addition, doctors from the following Primary Care Centres (CAP) in Santander have collaborated in the research: Dr. Guzmán Alonso (CAP Vargas), Dr. Óscar Puente (CAP Centro), Dr. José Antonio Otero and Dr. José Antonio Gutiérrez Bardeci (both from CAP Puertochico) and Irene Doporto and Jesús Puente (both dieticians-nutritionists and former students of UNEATLANTICO).

The aim of this study was to relate adherence to the consumption of thirty grams of nuts and dried fruit on three or more days a week with the prevalence of abdominal obesity and metabolic syndrome (MetS). An observational, descriptive, cross-sectional and correlational study was carried out on a sample of 556 people aged between 65 and 79 years in the city of Santander.

"To define the recommendation for nut consumption, the MEDAS-14 questionnaire was used. The diagnosis of SMet was made using the criteria of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF)," the authors note.

As for the results, 264 individuals aged 71.9 years, 39% of whom were men, adherence to the nut consumption recommendations was 40.2%. "Of these individuals, 79.5% had abdominal obesity. The prevalence of SMet was 40.2%, being 47.p < 0.05)," they said.

Lower than recommended nut consumption "was associated with a 19% higher prevalence of abdominal obesity and a 61% higher prevalence of SMet compared to consumption ≥3 servings per week".

In conclusion, the authors established an inverse relationship between nut consumption and the prevalence of abdominal obesity and metabolic syndrome.

