New update on using masks in the public transportation corridor

At CDC's recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th.

During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor. This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science. We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change.

Source:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

In this interview, we speak to Professor Dilip Jeste about what 'wisdom' actually is, how it can be assessed, and what this can mean for our health.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »