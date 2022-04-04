Evonetix granted patent for technology enabling thermally-controlled DNA synthesis

Apr 4 2022Reviewed by Bethan Davies

EVONETIX LTD (‘Evonetix’), the synthetic biology company bringing semiconductor technology to DNA synthesis, today announced it has been granted patent EP3551331B1 in Europe for its proprietary thermal control technology for DNA synthesis, as well as the design and manufacture of its silicon chips. This patent extends Evonetix’s IP portfolio and is a key step in the Company’s strategy to develop a benchtop DNA synthesis platform, to change how DNA is accessed, made, and used.

  • IP covers proprietary thermally-controlled synthesis chemistry, as well as design and manufacture of silicon chips
  • Patented technology will enable highly parallel DNA synthesis in a benchtop platform

Evonetix’s novel approach to parallel DNA synthesis is underpinned by precise, independent, control of temperature at thousands of individual synthesis sites across the surface of a silicon chip. In contrast to conventional approaches, which use acid deprotection to control the synthesis cycle, Evonetix uses thermal control with semiconductor-based arrays. This offers greater accuracy and selectivity to deprotect sequences at the correct point to add the next nucleotide and remove mismatching sequences.

Thermal control of DNA synthesis enables highly parallel synthesis and gives the ability to work through sequences that are hard to synthesize using conventional techniques and to remove errors during the assembly of gene sequences through temperature-mediated error removal.

There is currently an unmet need in the synthetic biology industry for long, accurate, DNA sequences, and the ability to remove errors during assembly allows researchers to achieve longer strands of DNA, and run applications such as gene synthesis, CRISPR screening, and protein engineering. Securing this patent to cover our core technology adds further strength to our IP portfolio and underlines Evonetix’s position as leaders in our field. Our technology will give researchers the capabilities of service centres in their own lab, accelerating the advancement of synthetic biology and opening new possibilities in this exciting market.

Matthew Hayes, Chief Technology Officer at Evonetix

For more information about Evonetix, please visit: www.evonetix.com.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
