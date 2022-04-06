New guide debunks the common misconceptions about COVID-19 diagnostic tests

The EU project CORONADX has published a leaflet with a collection of common misconceptions on COVID-19 diagnostic tests to help citizens navigate between truth and falsehoods.

COVID-19 diagnostic testing is an effective tool to measure the spread of the pandemic.

But myths about such testing still circulate, fuelled by a constant flow of information generated by news articles and social media. This has made it difficult for people to separate truth from falsehood.

The guide "Unmasking myths about COVID-19 diagnostic tests" comes to the rescue, to debunk some of the most common misconceptions which have circulated during the pandemic.

This guide draws on the Facts or Myths? developed within the CORONADX project, which are aiming to transform the more complex jargon into clear, transparent and easy-to-understand messages and recommendations for the general public.

The myths featured in the guide focus on the following topics:

Does "rapid" mean "less accurate" for coronavirus tests?

How useful are rapid COVID-19 tests?

Are we able to detect all coronavirus variants?

To reach as many people as possible, the guide has been translated into French, German, Spanish, Polish, Italian, Swedish, Danish, Portuguese and Greek. Guides in local languages are available in the Results section of the website.