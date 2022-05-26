New Spex NanoSNAP™ provides high performance measurements of nucleic acids and proteins in a snap

Scientists have a faster way to find the purity of DNA, RNA and proteins. The new Spex® NanoSNAP™ is a high-speed microvolume spectrophotometer that provides fast measurements and high throughput. It is dedicated to life sciences applications but also provides additional methods for self-defined protocols such as spectrum scanning, multiwavelength, quantitation and concentration.

© Spex

This new spectrophotometer assesses the purity of DNA, RNA, proteins and any other type of assay for samples available in small quantities within seconds, using as little as 1 μL of sample with no dilution required. It is versatile, with full wavelength coverage from 190 to 1000 nm. It combines high performance along with ease of use thanks to its nano hydrophobic coated sample window, LED viewing light and the cushioning design of the detection arm. Reports are saved on the internal memory and can be easily transferred to USB.



The integrated 7-inch, color touch screen displays an intuitive graphic interface that makes navigation between the different measurement modes easy to learn and quick to use. Multiple measurement modes are available:

Nucleic acids concentration and purity: dsDNA, RNA, ssDNA

Protein A280: BSA, IGG, lysosome and custom proteins

Protein assays: BCA, Bradford, Modified Lowry for protein standard curve protocols

OD 600: Optical density at 600 nm and cells/mL calculation for cell cultures

More assays: Customized protocols using factor, standard curve and UV-Vis method



To find out more about the Spex NanoSNAP, visit spexsampleprep.com.

About Spex

Spex, an Antylia Scientific company, is a market leader of high-quality, innovative inorganic and organic certified reference materials, sample preparation equipment and supplies for a diverse range of analytical techniques including chromatography, spectroscopy and PCR. The company’s products are used in pharma, biomedical, food, beverage and botanicals laboratories worldwide. Its commitment to customers is to satisfy their increasing requirements for the highest quality of product, delivery and service. For more information, visit spex.com.

