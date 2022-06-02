Scientists identify a new pneumococcal vaccine candidate

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified a new vaccine candidate against pneumococci, bacteria that can cause pneumonia, sepsis, and meningitis. The vaccine molecules comprise nano-sized membrane vesicles produced by the bacteria and provide protection in mice, a new study published in PNAS reports.

The pneumococcus (also known as Streptococcus pneumoniae) is the most common cause of ear and sinus infection, but also a major contributor to more severe diseases such as pneumonia, sepsis (blood poisoning) and meningitis. Pneumococcal infections mainly affect children below the age of two and the elderly, and claim almost two million lives globally every year.

A pneumococcal vaccine has been included in Sweden's childhood vaccination program since 2009. The vaccine has been developed to protect against severe infections in children, but only targets a fraction of the close to one hundred different types of pneumococcal bacteria that have been described so far.

Since childhood vaccination was introduced, the incidence of severe pneumococcal infections in infants has decreased, an effect that has not been observed in adults.

There is an urgent need for new vaccine strategies to protect the elderly from pneumococcal infections. The number of severe pneumococcal infections in adults has not decreased significantly and most of the infections are now caused by pneumococcal bacteria that today's vaccines do not protect against."

Birgitta Henriques-Normark, study's last author, professor at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, Karolinska Institutet

Related Stories

In this present study, KI researchers examined the possibility of developing a vaccine based on nano-sized membrane vesicles that pneumococcal bacteria naturally produce from their cell membrane in order to communicate with their surroundings and affect other cells. These vesicles contain proteins that help the bacteria to evade the host immune system.

The researchers isolated such vesicles, called membrane particles, from cultivated pneumococcal bacteria. They found that immunization with these membrane vesicles protected mice from getting severe infections with pneumococci. Moreover, the mice developed protection not only against the pneumococcal strain/type from which the particles were isolated but also against other pneumococcal strains/types.

The researchers identified two proteins in the membrane particles, MalX and PrsA, both of which are essential for the main protective effect.

"Our vaccine candidate - membrane particles containing both these proteins - provide protection regardless of pneumococcal type," says Professor Henriques-Normark. "The results suggest that membrane particles can be used as a platform for producing vaccines against pneumococcal infections and perhaps other bacterial infections, and this is something we are now working on."

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Narciso, A.R., et al. (2022) Membrane particles evoke a serotype-independent cross-protection against pneumococcal infection that is dependent on the conserved lipoproteins MalX and PrsA. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2122386119.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study evaluates waning levels of protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection among recovered persons and uninfected BNT162b2 vaccinees
Immunogenicity of BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine in melanoma patients receiving immunotherapy
The effect of CMV serostatus on humoral and cellular measures of vaccine responses after 2 and 3 doses of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines in older adults
The immunogenicity and safety of the adjuvanted recombinant protein vaccine Sanofi/GSK-D614 or -B.1.351 administered as a heterologous booster dose
Politics and pandemic fatigue doom California’s covid vaccine mandates
Loneliness and social stress can have negative impact on COVID-19 vaccine antibody response, study reveals
Omicron vaccine breakthrough infections induce potent cross-reactive antibodies
A study on the safety of BNT162b2 COVID vaccine in children under five

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Evidence on COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and duration of protection against Omicron