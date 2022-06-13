Study shows safety of COVID-19 vaccines for patients treated for hypothyroidism

Inactivated and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe for patients treated for hypothyroidism, according to a new study being presented at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The study found these vaccines do not cause significant fluctuations in thyroid function and are not associated with increased risks of emergency department visits or unscheduled hospitalizations.

No previous studies have looked at any possible relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and unstable thyroid function control among patients receiving thyroid hormone replacement for hypothyroidism. Our reassuring findings should encourage patients treated for hypothyroidism to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for protection from potentially worse COVID-19-related outcomes."

David T.W. Lui, M.B.B.S., lead researcher, University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China

Related Stories

The study evaluated an inactivated vaccine called CoronaVac and an mRNA vaccine, Pfizer BioNTech (BNT162b2) vaccine. CoronaVac uses a dead version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is being used in vaccination campaigns in various countries in Asia, South America, Central America and Eastern Europe. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines teach the body's cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines.

The researchers evaluated data from more than 47,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients taking levothyroxine for hypothyroidism. Patients were divided into three groups: unvaccinated, those who received the CoronaVac vaccine and those who received the mRNA vaccine. Patients who received either type of COVID-19 vaccine were not at increased risk of needing to have their levothyroxine dosage reduced or increased. COVID-19 vaccination was not associated with a higher risk of emergency department visits or unscheduled hospitalization.

Lui will present at the Society's ENDO 2022 thyroid health news conference at 11:30 AM on Monday, June 13. Register to attend at www.endowebcasting.com.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 cases and outbreaks among students after their return to university in September 2020
COVID-19 infections during the Omicron wave in unvaccinated US adults
The risk of developing incident diabetes following hospital discharge or at least 28 days after COVID-19 diagnosis
Influenza vaccination rates of health and aged care facility staff during the COVID-19 pandemic
Longitudinal kinetics of the serological response in COVID-19 recovered patients over a period of 14 months
The effect of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on human semen
The impact of government-mandated proof of vaccination requirements on COVID-19 vaccine uptake
The effectiveness of nirmatrelvir therapy for preventing mortality and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in high-risk patients during the Omicron surge

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study demonstrates mental health changes in the adult European population during the COVID-19 pandemic