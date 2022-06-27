Night shift work is an important source of bias in pain management, study shows

Doctors who are sleep deprived have less empathy for patient pain and that perception affects their prescribing habits, according to a new international study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and researchers in Israel.

The study tested 31 resident physicians in Israel who were just starting their day and 36 just wrapping up a 26-hour shift. They read through a clinical scenario describing a female patient with a headache and another scenario describing a male patient with a backache. The physicians then answered questions about the magnitude of patients' pain and reported their likelihood to prescribe pain medications. The doctors wrapping up their shifts registered significantly less empathy for the patients than those just starting.

Pain management is a major challenge, and a doctor's perception of a patient's subjective pain is susceptible to bias. This study demonstrated that night shift work is an important and previously unrecognized source of bias in pain management, likely stemming from impaired perception of pain."

David Gozal, MD, co-author, the Marie M. and Harry L. Smith Endowed Chair of Child Health at the MU School of Medicine

Related Stories

To verify their findings, the researchers analyzed more than 13,000 electronic medical record (EMR) discharge notes involving patients arriving with pain complaints at hospitals in Israel and the U.S. The study found the physicians' propensity to prescribe analgesics to patients presenting with severe pain during the night shift was 11% lower in Israel and 9% lower in the U.S.

"The fact that the divergence of analgesic prescription from the general World Health Organization guidelines is greater during night shifts suggests that there is indeed an under-prescription during night shifts, rather than an over-prescription during daytime," Gozal said. "These results highlight the need to address this bias by developing and implementing more structured pain management guidelines and by educating physicians about this bias."

Gozal said it is also important to consider whether hospitals should make changes to resident physician work schedules to avoid empathy or decision fatigue.

Gozal's MU research team included Koby Clements, senior director of value driven outcomes and analytics at MU Health Care; and Adrienne Ohler, PhD, associate research professor.

The international group included the study's lead author Shoham Choshen-Hillel, PhD, associate professor at Hebrew University; Alex Gileles-Hillel, MD, assistant professor at the Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center; and Anat Perry, PhD, assistant professor at Hebrew University. Other co-authors included Tom Gordon-Hecker, PhD; Shir Genzer and Salomon Israel from Hebrew University; and David Rekhtman and Ido Sadras, MD, from Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center; and Eugene M. Caruso, PhD; associate professor at UCLA.

Source:

University of Missouri-Columbia

Journal reference:

Choshen-Hillel, S., et al. (2022) Physicians Prescribe Fewer Analgesics During Nightshifts Than Dayshifts. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2200047119.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Clinical risk and protective factors for the presence and persistence of abdominal pain-related disorders of gut-brain interaction
Frequent snorers with a high risk of sleep apnea are less active than those who don't snore
New study to investigate how sleep can aid stroke recovery
Fragmented sleep, wakefulness after bedtime linked with lower cognitive function among African Americans
EMS workers experiencing poorer sleep quality report greater anger levels
Busy Americans get the least sleep at age 40, study reports
Updated safe-sleep guidelines for infants aim to reduce risk of SIDS
Irregularities in sleep timing and duration linked with increased risk of hypertension

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Transgender college students more likely to suffer from sleep disorders and mental health issues