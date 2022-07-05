SARS-Cov-2 Omicron variant raises significant concerns about high transmissibility in China

Omicron (B.1.1.529), the fifth variant of concern (VOC) of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was firstly identified in November 2021 in South Africa. Omicron contains far more genome mutations than any other VOCs ever found, raising significant concerns about its increased transmissibility and immune evasion.

Related Stories

The authors of this article report the importation of the Omicron variant into Beijing, China, in December 2021. Full-length genome sequences of five imported strains were obtained, with their genetic features characterized. Each strain contained 57 to 61 nucleotide substitutions, 39 deletions, and 9 insertions in the genome.

Thirty to thirty-two amino acid changes were found in the spike proteins of the five strains. The phylogenetic tree constructed by the maximum likelihood method showed that all five imported genomes belonged to Omicron (BA.1) (alias of B.1.1.529.1), which is leading to the current surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases worldwide.

The globally increased COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant pose a significant challenge to disease prevention and control in China. Continuous viral genetic surveillance and increased testing among international travellers are required to contain this highly contagious variant.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Li, F., et al. (2022) Importation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in Beijing, China. Biosafety and Health. doi.org/10.1016/j.bsheal.2022.04.003

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

South African study shows COVID severity of Omicron BA.1, BA.4, BA.5 all similar
The severity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5 lineages in the South Africa population
Mosaic-8 RBD-nanoparticles show promise against current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants
The influence of immunosuppressive therapy on the development of adaptive immunity after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination
The role of vitamin D in H1N1 influenza and SARS-CoV-2 infection
Omicron subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 show higher neutralization resistance to antibodies
Study shows long COVID remodeling of T cell dynamics is dependent on SARS-CoV-2 severity
Study evaluates if adults with obesity and a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection demonstrate poorer T cell immunity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Model-based evidence shows SARS-CoV-2 vaccine boosters should be provided for those eligible ahead of winter