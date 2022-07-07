Building and retaining the expertise needed to manage cancer

The acute shortage of medical workers in oncology in Sub-Saharan Africa contributes to high rates of deaths in the region.

Sub-Saharan Africa has an acute shortage of workers for cancer treatment and care. It means that, by 2030, there could be 1 million deaths annually in the region without intervention.

In this second episode of our three-part mini-series, Africa Science Focus reporter Michael Kaloki follows up with Beatrice Wiafe, a breast health expert and one of the lead researchers of a cancer report by health journal The Lancet, on why there is a deficit of medical workers in cancer and what it will take for Sub-Saharan Africa to build and retain the expertise needed to manage the disease.

Source:

SciDev.Net

Posted in: Medical Condition News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discussing tools and resources to support the bladder cancer patient community
Cancer drug helped delay progression of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in mice
New model reveals cancer-driving mutations
New study supports targeted screening program for prostate cancer
Innovative strategy for treating non-small cell lung cancer when radiotherapy fails
Study finds significant difference in the gut microbiota of men with prostate cancer
Understanding the impact of bladder cancer on daily life before and after diagnosis
Newly identified gut bacterial strains could pave the way for IBD and colon cancer prevention

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Bladder cancer patients with ctDNA positivity respond very well to treatment with atezolizumab