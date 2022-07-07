Building and retaining the expertise needed to manage cancer

The acute shortage of medical workers in oncology in Sub-Saharan Africa contributes to high rates of deaths in the region.

Sub-Saharan Africa has an acute shortage of workers for cancer treatment and care. It means that, by 2030, there could be 1 million deaths annually in the region without intervention.

In this second episode of our three-part mini-series, Africa Science Focus reporter Michael Kaloki follows up with Beatrice Wiafe, a breast health expert and one of the lead researchers of a cancer report by health journal The Lancet, on why there is a deficit of medical workers in cancer and what it will take for Sub-Saharan Africa to build and retain the expertise needed to manage the disease.