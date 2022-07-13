Knowledge gaps in product labels make it challenging for healthcare providers to recommend vaccines to pregnant women

Existing gaps and serious limitations concerning the information in vaccine product labels makes it challenging for healthcare providers to know when to recommend vaccination to pregnant women. A new study, which identified these knowledge gaps, surveyed healthcare providers, and recommended improvements for the future is published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health.

Healthcare providers are often hesitant to recommend vaccination in pregnancy, and this hesitancy has been linked to inconsistencies and ambiguity in vaccine information, evidence, and policies, including information in vaccine labels. In their survey, Janice Graham, PhD, from Dalhousie University and the Canadian Center for Vaccinology, and coauthors, showed that healthcare providers were uncertain about the purpose of vaccine product labels and the evidence contained in them. More than a third of the survey respondents incorrectly thought that the information contained in the product labels was updated regularly. "Most healthcare providers were unaware that labels are not up-to-date about the risks or burden of the disease," state the investigators.

Related Stories

"More frequent updating and alignment of robust, unbiased, and independently reviewed clinical trial and post-market safety and effectiveness evidence with Nation Immunization Technical Advisory Group recommendations would allay health care providers and public misunderstanding," conclude the investigators.

"For the COVID-19 vaccines, specifically, there are no data about pregnancy and breastfeeding included in the labeling. As noted by the authors, despite the growing body of evidence about the use of COVID-19 vaccines and the risk of severe disease from COVID-19, there is no indication if/when those vaccine labels will be updated," says Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Terra Anne Manca, Karina A. Top, Kirsten Weagle, and Janice E. Graham. Journal of Women's Health. ahead of print http://doi.org/10.1089/jwh.2021.0609

Posted in: Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immunogenicity and safety of the protein-based heterodimer booster vaccine for COVID-19
AI model detects people's vaccine attitudes from their social media posts
Risk of eczema in babies could be lowered by taking vitamin D supplements during pregnancy
Comparison of complaints following second and third COVID mRNA vaccine doses
Timed intercourse linked to higher rates of pregnancy
NIH launches clinical trial evaluating an experimental vaccine to prevent Nipah virus infection
What is the long-term vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infection?
Novel inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
After 3 doses of COVID vaccine, most cancer patients retain detectable humoral immunity