Study finds disparities in incidence, prognosis of perioperative stroke among pediatric heart transplant patients

Black children who underwent heart transplant surgery for the first time were more than three times as likely to die after six months than white children, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The study's authors found that, within six months after receiving a heart transplant, Black children who had a stroke had a similar death rate compared with white children who had a stroke. However, after six months, Black children who had a stroke were more than three times as likely to die as white children. (Downloadable graphic/transcript available on the right column of the release link under additional resources.)

Related Stories

The authors analyzed data about 8,224 children who received cardiac transplants from January 1994 through September 2019. The data came from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR), a national database of all organ transplants in the United States. The researchers adjusted their analyses for factors including age, sex, cognitive difficulties, insurance status, transplant year and the reason for heart transplant.

The authors found that Black children had a 32% lower chance of experiencing a stroke after a heart transplant compared to white children. However, they noted that in a recent study using the SRTR database, Black children had a 25% higher mortality rate while on the transplant waitlist compared to white children, suggesting that Black children who are at a higher risk of experiencing a stroke may be less likely to survive to receive a heart transplant.

Source:

American Heart Association

Journal reference:

Lehman, L.L., et al. (2022) Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Incidence and Prognosis of Perioperative Stroke Among Pediatric Cardiac Transplant Recipients. Journal of the American Heart Association. doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.121.025149.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID pandemic may have hidden a significant increase in child abuse, say doctors
NCCN publishes new guidelines for treating pediatric CNS cancers
Early food intervention can reduce the risk of allergies in children
Yearly BMI changes of children found to be higher during the COVID-19 pandemic
$3.1 million grant will help researchers to study signs of heart damage in young breast cancer survivors
Neighborhood ‘redlining’ may increase risk of cardiovascular diseases
Higher levels of physical activity associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular events in adults with CKD
Death from retinoblastoma is more common among children in low-income countries

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study reveals a spike in hospital readmissions for pediatric asthma