Cancer treatment abandonment is widespread in Sub-Saharan Africa

Treatment abandonment is a major reason for Sub-Saharan Africa's growing cancer death rates. Our reporter Michael Kaloki finds out why so many people are giving up on treatment, and what is being done to encourage people to stick with their treatments.

In the final episode of our three-part mini-series, Beatrice Wiafe, breast health expert and one of three lead researchers of a recent Lancet Oncology Commission report, comes back to tell us the reasons treatment abandonment is rife in Sub-Saharan Africa. Tolulope Falowo, executive director of Cancer Aware Nigeria, tells us that governments must step up cancer prevention, awareness and treatment programmes and policies.