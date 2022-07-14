Suzanne Foster appointed president of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, announces that Suzanne Foster has been appointed as President of the company.

Suzanne Foster. Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Foster joins Beckman Coulter Life Sciences from Cardinal Health, where she spent the past two years serving as President of the Health-at-Home business. A seasoned executive, Foster brings more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

She has previously served as President of Healthcare at Stanley Black & Decker, where her leadership style and commitment to innovation substantially grew the business. Her robust career also includes ten years at Medtronic as General Manager of their Advanced Energy business.

The legacy and mission of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, along with the commitment to customers and innovation resonated with me long ago. As I meet with customers, I hear firsthand how important it is for us to continue developing automation solutions to help labs increase speed, reduce errors, and deliver advanced analytics. We will continue our relentless pursuit to be the trusted and preferred partner to help labs answer important scientific questions and overcome healthcare challenges.” Suzanne Foster, President, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Foster holds an MPH in Law and Health Policy from Harvard University, a J.D. from Suffolk University, an M.Ed. in Psychology from Notre Dame College, and a B.A. in Communication from the University of New Hampshire.

Her passion for helping others took root when she started her career as a clinical social worker for an in-patient psychiatric unit. With a mission to drive meaningful change, Foster went on to law school and practiced health law before she moved into chief operating roles.

At every level, I’ve seen the need for efficient and timely testing and research solutions. We will continue to lead the way with pioneering new technologies that can help laboratories of all sizes achieve these goals and bring down costs. It excites me to know that our instruments are helping labs around the world with their next big breakthrough and improving the lives of patients, while easing the manual workload on staff.” Suzanne Foster, President, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Foster succeeds Greg Milosevich, who has taken a new position in the life sciences companies of Danaher Corporation, of which Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is also a member.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has a substantial global footprint which includes 11 large operational facilities, more than 3,300 associates, and more than 300,000 Beckman Coulter Life Sciences systems installed globally.