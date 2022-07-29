Green methodologies for the synthesis of heterocyclic compounds

Introduction:

The book "Key Heterocyclic Cores for Smart Anticancer Drug–Design Part I" is an overview of various green methodologies for the synthesis of these heterocyclic cores. Furthermore, we also looked at the structure-activity relationship (SAR) of these heterocyclic cores to reveal various pharmacophores accountable for anticancer activity. Understanding basic metabolic and biochemical processes in human body that contribute to cancer can play a decisive role in the identification and discovery of new anticancer drug targets. Accordingly, we have focused on the biochemical modes of action, biological targets and futuristic development for these heterocyclic cores for cancer treatment. Finally, considering the advent of herbal technology, the attempts have also been made on to discuss naturally occurring heterocyclic compounds and synthetic heterocyclic drugs derived from natural sources as effective anticancer agents.

The primary target audience are the pharmaceutical and medicinal chemists working in the pharmaceutical industry and academia. The book is written in a hybridized manner to serve as a handbook as well as Reference book. It will fulfil the needs of both graduate and postgraduate students as well as teachers of Pharmacy, Chemistry and Biological Chemistry Subjects. On the other hand, the book will also serve as a reference material for the research scientists working in the area of heterocyclic chemistry.

Key features

Focus on the biochemical modes of action, biological targets and futuristic development of various receptors for these heterocyclic cores for treating cancers

Emphasizes on the chemical synthesis of heterocyclic cores: Conventional to green synthesis

Insight into the Structure-activity relationship (SAR) of heterocyclic scaffold to reveal various pharmacophores accountable for anticancer activity

Outlines the synthetic heterocyclic drugs derived from natural sources having anticancer activity

About the editor:

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Singh was born in 1980. He received his BPharm (2003) and MPharm (2005) from UIPS, Panjab University, Chandigarh. He started to teach pharmaceutical chemistry at the Shivalik College of Pharmacy, Nangal, in 2006, where he completed his PhD in 2013 from IKG Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Jalandhar. His major areas of research interest are computer-aided drug-design, polymer-drug conjugates for targeted delivery to CNS and cancerous cells, antimalarial therapeutic agents, and green chemistry approaches for chemical synthesis. He has published more than 70 peer-reviewed SCI/SCOPUS-indexed scientific papers with a total JCR Impact Factor of more than 200 in various chemistry and pharmacy journals such as European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica-B, Biorganic Chemistry, Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy, Pharmaceutical Research, European Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Mini-Reviews in Medicinal Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Research, Med. Chem. Res., J. Enzyme Inhi. Med Chem., Res. Chem. Intermediate etc as main or corresponding author. He currently serves as an Editorial Advisory Board Member of 10 international journals, including the SCI-indexed MRMC (Bentham) and PeerJ. He has received the Publon Award 2016, 2017 and the Publon "Excellent Peer Reviewer Award" for outstanding reviewing of more than 240 research papers in different international journals of ACS, RSC, Wiley, Springer, Elsevier, Dove, Informa, and Bentham. He is serving as a PUBLON ACADEMY MENTOR and a BENTHAM BRAND AMBASSADOR.