Metabolic Mind Award Program recognizes champions in the emerging field of metabolic psychiatry

The Baszucki Brain Research Fund and the Milken Institute's Center for Strategic Philanthropy today announced the launch of the Metabolic Mind Award Program, recognizing champions working at the intersection of metabolism and mental health in the emerging field of metabolic psychiatry. This year's award focus will be on Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy for mental health.

The Fund intends to honor up to ten individuals with a one-time award of $100,000 to recognize exceptional commitment to advancing Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy for neuropsychiatric conditions. Awards will be given to trailblazers in their respective fields primarily engaged in treating patients, developing training programs, conducting observational research, writing, speaking, teaching, storytelling, advocating, and otherwise building awareness around carbohydrate-restricted ketogenic interventions in mental health.

For decades, mental health clinicians in the emerging field of Metabolic Psychiatry have been employing carbohydrate-restricted ketogenic therapy for a wide range of mental health conditions. These interventions, with 100 years of evidence in epilepsy, work to improve mental health by reprogramming metabolism and restoring equilibrium in the brain.

The Baszucki Brain Research Fund recently announced support for clinical and mechanistic trials to further the scientific evidence for ketogenic metabolic therapies for depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. With the new Metabolic Mind Award Program, the Baszucki Brain Research Fund will support individuals who, outside academic research, are furthering these powerful and currently available interventions for mental health.

Jan Ellison Baszucki established the Baszucki Brain Research Fund with her husband, David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox Corporation.

Our own family's journey is testament to the profound impact of the remarkable individuals who are paving the way for the spread of Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy for mental illness. We are pleased that this year's Metabolic Mind Awards will honor their efforts in creating a multiplier effect that has the power to change the lives of millions of people battling mental illness." Jan Ellison Baszucki, Baszucki Brain Research Fund

The Metabolic Mind Award Program is designed to complement the Baszucki Family Foundation's existing grant programs for academic research. Although it is expected that some awardees will be affiliated with research centers, the Metabolic Mind Awards are specifically designed to reward efforts beyond academic research studies. Award applications from individuals around the world are invited. Applications with collaborators or applications from organizations will not be accepted. Eligible awardees will include but are not limited to educators, clinicians, advocates and writers.

Applications are due September 12, 2022. Awardees will be announced in the Fall of 2022. Inquiries should be directed to [email protected]