Novel P22-mAb based bELISA assay can help detect antibodies against African swine fever virus

This article is forms part of a special issue on "research on prevention and control of emerging infectious diseases" https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/biosafety-and-health/vol/4/issue/4.

African swine fever (ASF) is a highly infectious and fatal disease of pigs. Due to the complexity of the ASF virus (ASFV) and various clinical forms of the disease, a wide range of highly effective and robust sero-diagnostic assays are required.

Related Stories

The use of the most antigenic ASFV proteins is highly crucial to improving sero-diagnostic assays. Currently, only a few highly antigenic recombinant proteins have been tested and validated for use as reagents in ASF sero-diagnostic assays. So far, three ELISA kits based on the recombinant proteins P72, P30, and PP62 have been approved.

In this study, based on the recombinant P22 protein, a highly sensitive, specific, and rapid P22 monoclonal antibody-based blocking ELISA (mAb-bELISA) assay was developed to detect serum antibodies induced by genotype I and II ASFVs to detect ASFV antibodies. A total of 806 pig serum samples were tested to evaluate the performance of the diagnostic assay. The assay was able to detect ASFV antibodies as early as 9 days post-infection.

Based on this study, the novel P22-mAb based bELISA assay can be used for rapid and accurate detection of antibodies against ASFV, which will play a valuable role in the containment and prevention of ASF as an alternative to other serological diagnostic methods. Also, this study will assist researchers to further investigate the immunogenic importance of the P22 protein in ASFV infection.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Tsegay, G., et al. (2022) Novel P22-monoclonal antibody based blocking ELISA for the detection of African swine fever virus antibodies in serum. Biosafety and Health. doi.org/10.1016/j.bsheal.2022.04.002.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How does ACE2 expression in target cells affect neutralization by antibodies to different spike epitopes?
Study shows SARS-CoV-2 infection provides strong protection from reinfection
Intranasally delivered neutralizing antibody protects against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants
Does Langya virus pose a spillover threat?
Men who have sex with men adopting protective measures against monkeypox virus
Herpesvirus-6 and Epstein–Barr virus reactivation across acute SARS-CoV-2 patients
Monkeypox virus detected on household items
The dynamics of neutralizing antibodies in a cohort of children and adolescents after SARS-CoV-2 infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Human landing catch method provides important insight into the complement of human-biting mosquitoes in a region with consistent West Nile virus epidemics