Recent advances in nano-based therapeutic strategies for the treatment of infectious lung diseases

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Infectious lung diseases are inflammatory diseases of the lungs caused by infectious agents such as bacteria, viruses or fungi. Oral or intravenous administration of antibiotics is the most common method of treatment, but some drugs have poor release stability, high systemic toxicity and susceptibility to drug resistance.

Nanodrug delivery systems are promising alternatives for the treatment of infectious lung diseases, because they provide the advantages of enhancing the stability and solubility of delivered drugs, increasing pulmonary accumulation, decreasing systemic toxicity and ameliorating drug resistance.
The authors of this review provide a brief overview of recent advances in approaches and ideas in pulmonary drug delivery methods. Nano-based therapeutic strategies offer great potential to broaden the scope of treatment of infectious lung diseases and enhance therapeutic efficacy.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Sheng, G., et al. (2022) Advances in therapeutic nanodrug delivery systems for infectious lung diseases: a review. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/AMM-2022-0019.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The effectiveness of three repurposed drugs in preventing serious SARS-CoV-2 infection in non-hospitalized adults
The risk of adverse reactions when herbal medications are taken with cancer drugs
Mathematical model describes the simultaneous transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and multidrug-resistant bacteria
Animal study brings hope for the use of more donor lungs in future
How effective are nanotechnology-based vaccines, drugs, and antibodies to combat variants of SARS-CoV-2?
New compound proves to be potent against more than 300 drug-resistant bacteria
Study findings reveal bacterial signature in the saliva of soldiers experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder
Virtual screening and molecular dynamics explore potential repurposed drugs against monkeypox virus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Naturally occurring compound possesses antibacterial activity against several microorganisms