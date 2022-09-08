AbbVie to present data from its robust migraine portfolio at the Migraine Trust International Symposium 2022

AbbVie today announced that new data from its migraine portfolio will be presented at the Migraine Trust International Symposium (MTIS) 2022, taking place in London from September 8-11. A total of 13 abstracts, including 4 oral presentations, will cover a wide range of studies across AbbVie's migraine portfolio, including data on onabotulinumtoxinA, atogepant, and ubrogepant.

Migraine is a complex, chronic neurological disease with attacks that are often incapacitating for patients living with this debilitating disease. Our current migraine treatments demonstrate our dedication to addressing the unmet needs of migraine patients – and we continue to strive for science that makes a difference. We look forward to presenting robust data spanning our growing migraine portfolio at MTIS 2022 and furthering our goal of making a remarkable impact on patients’ lives.” Mudra Kapoor, M.D., Vice President, Neuroscience, Global Medical Affairs, AbbVie.

At the meeting, researchers will present the Phase 3 PROGRESS study results on atogepant for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine, as well as data from a retrospective claims analysis study on real-world persistence and costs among patients with chronic migraine treated with onabotulinumtoxinA or a calcitonin gene–related peptide monoclonal antibody (CGRP mAbs).

AbbVie will also present global results from the chronic migraine epidemiology and outcomes - international (CaMEO-I) study, evaluating the use of preventive medications for migraine and potential treatment gaps among individuals who are candidates for preventive treatment.

In addition to the data presented, AbbVie will host a medical symposium on Friday, September 9 from 12:00-13:00 British Standard Time (BST) titled “Evolving Faces of Migraine” discussing the evolution of the migraine treatment landscape through evidence-based medicine, guidelines, consensus statements and the impact on patients.

AbbVie abstracts presented at the MTIS 2022 are outlined below.

Key AbbVie Abstracts at MTIS 2022 Abstract Title Abstract Details & Time Disease State Characterizing Gaps in Preventive Treatment of Migraine: Global Results from the CaMEO-International Study Saturday, September 10

16:00-17:30 BST

Oral Presentation Impact of Preventive Medication Failure in Quality of Life and Functioning Among Individuals with Migraine and Preventive Treatment Failure in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain and the United Kingdom: Need for Effective Preventive Treatment Saturday, September 10

16:00-17:30 BST

Oral Presentation Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes – International (CaMEO-I) Study: Methods and Global Findings for Diagnosis Rates and Care Friday, September 9

13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation Characterizing the Pre- and Post-Headache Phases of Migraine: Interim Results from the CaMEO-International Study (US Sample) Friday, September 9

13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation Characterizing Pre-headache (Prodrome) Features of Migraine Attacks: Results from the CaMEO Study Friday, September 9

13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation Atogepant Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine: Results from the PROGRESS Phase 3 Trial Saturday, September 10

16:00-17:30 BST

Oral Presentation Effect of Atogepant on the Activity Impairment in Migraine–Diary and Work Productivity and Activity Impairment Questionnaire in a 12-Week, Double-blind, Randomized, Phase 3 (PROGRESS) Trial for Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine Thursday, September 8 - Saturday, September 10

Poster Effect of Atogepant on Migraine-Specific Quality of Life Questionnaire and Headache Impact Test-6 in a 12-Week, Double-blind, Randomized, Phase 3 (PROGRESS) Trial for Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine Thursday, September 8 -Saturday, September 10

Poster Early Onset of Efficacy with Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine: Results from the PROGRESS Trial Friday, September 9

13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation Efficacy of Oral Atogepant in People with Chronic Migraine with and without Acute Medication Overuse: Results from the PROGRESS Trial Friday, September 9

13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation Treatment Responder Rates of Oral Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine: Results from the PROGRESS Trial Friday, September 9

13:30-14:30 BST

Digital Poster Presentation OnabotulinumtoxinA Real-World Persistence and Costs Among Patients with Chronic Migraine Treated with OnabotulinumtoxinA or CGRP mAbs: A Retrospective Claims Analysis Study Saturday, September 10

16:00-17:30 BST

Oral Presentation Ubrogepant Participant-Reported Normal Function and Satisfaction Are Maintained with Long-term Intermittent Use of Ubrogepant Thursday, September 8 - Saturday, September 10

Poster

The MTIS 2022 symposium will take place in-person and the full program can be found here.