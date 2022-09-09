Children with Bell's palsy recover without medication within six months

Most children with a condition that causes a temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face recover without medication within six months, according to a new study.

The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and published in Neurology, found the steroid prednisolone does not significantly impact on a child's recovery from Bell's palsy.

Murdoch Children's Professor Franz Babl said while studies had shown steroid use in adults with Bell's palsy helped improve symptoms by minimizing facial nerve swelling and damage within the temporal bone, similar research hadn't been available for children.

Related Stories

The randomized-controlled trial involved 187 participants, aged six months to 17 years, who presented to emergency departments (EDs) with Bell's palsy. The study was staged in 11 ED's in the Paediatric Research in Emergency Departments International Collaborative (PREDICT) research network in Australia and New Zealand. They were recruited within 72 hours after symptom onset and received 10 days of treatment with prednisolone or a placebo (no active drug).

The study found 57 per cent of those who didn't take any medication recovered facial function at one month, 85 per cent at three months and 93 per cent at six months. For those assigned prednisolone, 49 per cent recovered at one month, 90 per cent at three months and 99 per cent at six months. There were no serious side effects recorded during the trial and the most common adverse reactions were temporary changes in behavior and increased appetite.

Bell's palsy, which causes half of the face to droop, is the third most common condition causing a sudden change in nerve function in children. In most cases the exact cause of the facial weakness is unknown but may be related to a viral infection.

The lack of evidence on the use of steroids in children with Bell's palsy in children has led to variable practice in their treatment."

Professor Franz Babl, Murdoch Children's

Discovering that early treatment with prednisolone doesn't hasten recovery will help GPs, emergency physicians and pediatricians in their discussion with affected families and make better informed decisions."

Source:

Murdoch Childrens Research Institute

Journal reference:

Babl, F.E., et al. (2022) Efficacy of prednisolone for Bell palsy in children: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/WNL.0000000000201164.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study addresses food texture challenges in the life of children with Down syndrome
Caffeine metabolite could become a valuable treatment for myopia in children
How did the number of children presenting to EDs across Europe during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic compare with the 2 previous years?
Post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children appears to be lower than in adults
Study investigates the effect of vitamin D and fish oil on croup
Study finds a steep rise in type 2 diabetes among children during the COVID-19 pandemic
School-aged children can successfully self-swab to obtain COVID-19 test specimen, study finds
Low-dose ketamine is safe and effective to treat children with ADNP syndrome, study suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Investigation of SARS-CoV-2 and respiratory syncytial virus coinfection in children