New board members bring significant leadership experience in the biotech sector

Aspect Biosystems, a biotechnology company pioneering the development of bioprinted tissue therapeutics to transform how we treat disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Dr. Nancy Krieger, Dr. Don Haut, and Dr. Devyn Smith.

I am excited to extend a warm welcome to Nancy, Don, and Devyn as they join Aspect’s Board of Directors. Each of them brings substantial experience in regenerative medicine and we are thrilled to have them join our mission as we move towards the next stage of growth." Tamer Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer, Aspect Biosystems

About Aspect’s new board members

Dr. Nancy Krieger is the Chief Medical Officer of Talaris Therapeutics, a recently public late-clinical stage cell therapy biotech. She has over 18 years of global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including leadership positions at Bristol Myers Squibb and Novartis in areas spanning solid organ and stem cell transplantation, immunology, rare disorders, and chronic kidney and liver diseases. Before joining industry, Dr. Krieger had an active practice in liver transplantation as well as a basic science laboratory. She completed her transplant fellowship at the University of Wisconsin and general surgical residency at Stanford University, including a postdoctoral fellowship in Stanford’s immunology department. Dr. Krieger earned her MD at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Aspect Biosystems. As a transplant surgeon I am passionate about the tremendous potential of Aspect’s 3D bioprinting technology for regenerative cellular therapies, with the ultimate possibility of replacing organ transplants without the need for life-long immunosuppression." Dr. Nancy Krieger

Dr. Don Haut is currently the CEO of Carmine Therapeutics, a discovery-stage, non-viral gene therapy company with operations in Boston and Singapore. Throughout his career, Dr. Haut has completed transactions exceeding $8 billion. As Chief Business Officer of AskBio, he led the firm’s business development activities and spearheaded AskBio’s $4 billion acquisition by Bayer AG. Originally trained as a molecular biologist before joining McKinsey, Dr. Haut has since held senior business roles at 3M Company, Smith & Nephew, The Medicines Company, Promedior, Histogenics, Sherlock Bio, and AskBio. He earned his PhD in Molecular Biology from the Medical School at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and an MBA from Washington University’s Olin School of Business.

When I first learned about what Aspect Biosystems was doing, my first thought was 'Wow!'. My second thought was 'it would be great to work with those folks – they are really onto something.' So, I am delighted to be joining Aspect – the team, the technology, and the mission are all outstanding." Dr. Don Haut

Dr. Devyn Smith joined Arbor Biotechnologies as CEO in 2021 after concluding his role as COO of Sigilon Therapeutics. Prior to Sigilon, Dr. Smith worked in a variety of roles at Pfizer Inc., including COO of the UK-based Neusentis Unit focused on discovering and developing cell therapies. He received his PhD in Genetics from Harvard Medical School. He is an inventor on multiple patents and has published in leading scientific journals throughout his career. Dr. Smith is a board member and officer for the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies.

I am excited to join the board of Aspect Biosystems. I look forward to partnering with Tamer and the talented team at Aspect to build a successful company that delivers novel cellular therapies to patients with high unmet needs." Dr. Devyn Smith

For full list of board members, visit: www.aspectbiosystems.com/about.