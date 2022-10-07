Frailty Index predicts postoperative complications after endoscopic surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia

The Five-item Frailty Index (5i-FI) is a tool used by physicians to predict surgical risk and postoperative complications after a procedure. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, looked at whether the 5i-FI could be used to predict surgical complications in endoscopic surgery for benign prostatic obstruction (BPO). Patients who received either transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) between 2009 and 2019, photoselective vaporization of the prostate (PVP), or laser enucleation of the prostate (LEP) were assessed for frailty using the 5i-FI. The frailty scores were then compared against any complications experienced, major complications, length of stay in the hospital, and 30-day postoperative readmission. The team found that a 5i-FI score greater than two is predictive of these instances.

"The 5-item Frailty Index is an easy tool that predicts postoperative complications after endoscopic surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia," said first author Muhieddine Labban, MD, of the Division of Urology and the Center for Surgery and Public Health.

After weighting for patients' frailty scores and demographics, LEP and PVP were associated with lower odds of complications and shorter hospital stays. Nevertheless, both LEP and PVP are less likely to be used among men with higher frailty scores. Preoperative frailty assessment using the 5i-FI could improve risk stratification."

Quoc‐Dien Trinh, MD, Senior Author, Brigham's Division of Urology and Center for Surgery and Public Health

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Journal reference:

Labban, M., et al. (2022) Does the 5-item Frailty Index predict surgical complications of endoscopic surgical management for benign prostatic obstruction? An analysis of the ACS-NSQIP. World Journal of Urology. doi.org/10.1007/s00345-022-04151-8.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Procedure News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Recent literature reports on the role of the gut microbiome on human health and its effect on diseases
What is the relationship between weightlifting and all-cause mortality?
Hitting rewind on the spread of pancreatic cancer
Genital dissatisfaction more prevalent in general population than expected according to new Swedish survey
How does SARS-CoV-2 affect the male genitourinary system?
Overview of Marburg virus outbreak in Ghana
What is the association between body fat and COVID-19?
Study explores the impact of genetic risk variants on overall disease burden and healthy life years

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
How does COVID-19 affect sexual and bladder functions in men?