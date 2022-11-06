Research reveals direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the mortality of hemodialysis patients

New research has revealed elevated risks of death during the COVID-19 pandemic for both COVID-19–positive and other patients on hemodialysis compared with hemodialysis patients treated in 2019. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.

The study relied on data from 63,216 patients undergoing hemodialysis in 2019–2020 at NephroCare centers of 23 countries in European and Middle East countries.

Related Stories

In line with two waves of the pandemic in the general population, two fluctuations of mortality risk were observed for both COVID-19–positive and other patients on hemodialysis (patients without a documented COVID-19 infection in Fresenius Medical Care's electronic health record system). Compared with hemodialysis patients treated in 2019, the mortality risk of COVID-19–positive patients on dialysis persisted at much higher levels across 2020 (greater than 6.5-fold), whereas the mortality risk of other patients on dialysis was elevated slightly (less than 1.5-fold) and mainly during the pandemic peak periods.

The COVID-19 pandemic had direct and indirect impact on the mortality of hemodialysis patients. Potential reasons of the increased mortality among patients without confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis could be undertesting or healthcare system capacity constraints. Quantifying the magnitude of pandemic effects on patients with and without confirmed disease may benefit dialysis clinics to manage patients during critical events."

Yan Zhang, PhD, Corresponding Author, Fresenius Medical Care

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The impact of genetic and lifestyle factors on the risk of major cardiovascular and thromboembolic events post-COVID-19 diagnosis
In mild cases of COVID, blood clot risk is higher
COVID-19 pandemic increased deaths and disease caused by tuberculosis
Nebulized mRNA-encoded antibodies found to protect hamsters against COVID-19
The long-term impact of COVID-19 severity on health-related quality of life
The impact of seasonal coronavirus immunity on susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination
Did active monitoring detect potentially elevated risk of health outcomes following BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in the US pediatric population aged 5-17 years?
Italian study evaluates COVID-19 reinfection risk among previously infected and vaccinated individuals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
What is the dose-response association of device-measured vigorous physical activity with mortality and incident cardiovascular disease and cancer?