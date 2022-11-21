Rice bioengineer receives support for brain cancer research

Kevin McHugh, an assistant professor of bioengineering at Rice University's George R. Brown School of Engineering, has earned a Distinguished Scientist Award for 2022 from The Sontag Foundation, which helps launch the careers of scientists expected to make a significant impact in the fight against brain cancer.

McHugh, a CPRIT Scholar who joined Rice in 2019, is developing strategies that employ gene editing to defeat glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer that few patients survive with for more than five years.

His Rice lab will customize CRISPR components to target tumor cells that harbor mutations unique to cancer. Delivering gene therapy agents directly to a tumor would induce the production of a toxic protein and subsequent cell death exclusively in glioblastoma multiforme cells throughout the brain.

Related Stories

McHugh said such a treatment could dramatically improve survival and reduce the neurological side effects associated with the radiation and chemotherapy often used to treat patients with glioblastoma tumors.

"The things we're doing align pretty well with the Cancer Moonshot," he said noting a current White House initiative, one President Joe Biden talked about during a 2016 visit to Rice. "These things are science fiction until they're science fact. Obviously, the body throws you some curveballs in terms of what should work, but I think we have a good foundation."

McHugh has partnered with cancer specialists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Baylor College of Medicine to develop and test his approach. "We've done some modeling to show these concepts generally work," he said. "Now it's about personalizing them to mutations that are specific to the patients."

The Sontag Foundation, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is the largest funder of brain cancer research in North America. The foundation was established in 2002 by Frederick and Susan Sontag following Susan's battle with a normally lethal form of brain cancer.

To date, the foundation has granted $55 million in funding to support brain cancer research. In 2014, the foundation established The Brain Tumor Network to provide free navigation services for patients with brain tumors, helping to connect them to brain cancer specialists, second opinions and clinical trials.

Source:

Rice University

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Whole-genome sequencing reveals five new subgroups of chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Augmented drug preferentially eliminates cancer cells but does not harm healthy cells
New gene classifier can predict the risk of cancer cells recurring or progressing
Dietary change could be a key to enhancing colon cancer treatment
New AI blood testing technology detects more than 80% of liver cancers
Study reveals mechanism by which malignant cells shut down anti-cancer immune responses
Additional mRNA COVID vaccine doses could salvage antibody responses in blood cancer patients
Key Alzheimer’s gene alters the way cholesterol moves around the brain, research finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Research highlights an understudied aspect of Alzheimer’s disease