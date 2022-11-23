Researchers find a way to predict the course of the disease in ALS patients

By measuring immune cells in the cerebrospinal fluid when diagnosing ALS, it is possible to predict how fast the disease may progress according to a study from Karolinska Institutet published in Nature Communications.

ALS is a rare, but fatal disease that affects the nerve cells and leads to paralysis of voluntary muscles and death. In a new study, researchers from Karolinska Institutet have discovered a way to predict the course of the disease in ALS patients.

Between March 2016 and March 2020, researchers collected fresh blood and cerebrospinal fluid from 89 patients in Stockholm who had recently been diagnosed with ALS. The patients were followed until October 2020.

The study shows that a high proportion of so-called effector T cells are associated with a low survival rate. At the same time, a high proportion of activated regulatory T cells indicate a protective role against the rapid disease progression. The findings provide new evidence for the involvement of T cells in the course of the disease and show that certain types of effector T cells accumulate in the cerebrospinal fluid of ALS patients.

The study could contribute to the development of new treatments that target immune cells to slow down the course of the disease."

Solmaz Yazdani, doctoral student, Institute of Environmental Medicine at Karolinska Institutet and first author of the study

The next step in her research is to study how T cells contribute to the course of the disease.

"We have plans to collect samples from these individuals to study changes in the immune cells over time. In addition, we want to study effector T cells in more detail to understand their role in ALS."

The study was funded by the Ulla-Carin Lindquist Foundation for ALS Research, Neuro, King Gustaf V's and Queen Victoria's Masonic Foundation, among others.

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Yazdani, S., et al. (2022) T cell responses at diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis predict disease progression. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-34526-9.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research estimates the changing burden of COVID-19 in Austin, Texas
Scoping study of COVID-19 epidemiologic data and epidemiologic research relevant to pandemic management in the US
Research uncovers mechanisms governing SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariant entry
Research suggests that ORF6 is a major SARS-CoV-2 innate immune antagonist
Research shows a complex relationship between vaping and SARS-CoV-2 infection
Comparative study on retracted publications explores whether COVID-19-related research is subject to a higher degree of scrutiny
An unprecedented list of health-threatening fungi released by the WHO
Cancer Research Horizons: The Innovation Engine of Cancer Research UK

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
World Diabetes Day 2022: The Importance of Type 1 Research and Awareness with JDRF