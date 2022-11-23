The Native Antigen Company Strengthens Senior Team to Support Growing Product Portfolio

The Native Antigen Company (part of LGC Clinical Diagnostics), one of the world’s leading suppliers of reagents that enables research into vaccines and diagnostics for emerging and endemic infectious diseases, today announced two key appointments to its management team.

Richard White has joined the Company as Business Development Manager, and Pardeep Sharda as Senior Product Manager. The appointments follow the Native Antigen Company’s recent move to new state-of-the-art facilities at the Oxford Technology Park and form part of its strategy to further expand its extensive product portfolio, with over 30 new products in the pipeline.

These appointments mark a major milestone for us as we continue to grow the Company both in terms of size and of our product offerings. Coupled with the news of our brand new, cutting-edge facilities opening in Oxford, the expansion of our senior team makes for a very exciting time for The Native Antigen Company.

Ish Jalal, Commercial Director, The Native Antigen Company

Richard will be responsible for growing the Company’s presence in the North American market and ensuring both customers and the business are supported as the Company continues to expand. Richard brings with him over 20 years’ diverse commercial experience in multiple functions including sales, marketing, and diagnostics.

His expertise includes developing and executing tactical business strategies to enhance efficiency and branding for diagnostics. As Senior Product Manager, Pardeep will focus on building and developing marketing strategies both for the Company’s existing product range and assisting in the design of innovative new products. Pardeep has extensive experience in driving marketing strategies, with his most recent roles including Senior Global Product Manager at QIAGEN, and Marketing Manager at Roche.

I’m looking forward to working with the team at The Native Antigen Company, continuing on the growth trajectory that the Company has already seen over the past few years. With the Company’s recent move to new facilities, we have greatly increased our capacity, giving exciting opportunities for new business, as well as enabling us to continue to anticipate and support our existing customers needs.

Richard White, Business Development Manager, The Native Antigen Company

Related Stories

Strengthening the Native Antigen Company’s management team will facilitate its drive to scale-up manufacturing of infectious disease reagents, antibodies and assays as part of the Company’s transition to the brand-new facility, opened by LGC Clinical Diagnostics at the Oxford Technology Park. The 36,000 square foot facility was officially opened in October by the creators of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Dame Sarah Gilbert DBE and Teresa Lambe OBE, and will host the manufacturing facilities for The Native Antigen Company alongside an advanced workflow applications laboratory for LGC Biosearch Technologies.

This is a fantastic time to be joining the team, as we enter the next stage of the Company’s development. With LGC’s backing, there is huge scope for further product development and expansion of our core capabilities, which I am looking forward to being a part of.

Pardeep Sharda, Senior Product Manager, The Native Antigen Company

Posted in: Business / Finance | Miscellaneous News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    The Native Antigen Company. (2022, November 23). The Native Antigen Company Strengthens Senior Team to Support Growing Product Portfolio. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 23, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221123/The-Native-Antigen-Company-Strengthens-Senior-Team-to-Support-Growing-Product-Portfolio.aspx.

  • MLA

    The Native Antigen Company. "The Native Antigen Company Strengthens Senior Team to Support Growing Product Portfolio". News-Medical. 23 November 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221123/The-Native-Antigen-Company-Strengthens-Senior-Team-to-Support-Growing-Product-Portfolio.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    The Native Antigen Company. "The Native Antigen Company Strengthens Senior Team to Support Growing Product Portfolio". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221123/The-Native-Antigen-Company-Strengthens-Senior-Team-to-Support-Growing-Product-Portfolio.aspx. (accessed November 23, 2022).

  • Harvard

    The Native Antigen Company. 2022. The Native Antigen Company Strengthens Senior Team to Support Growing Product Portfolio. News-Medical, viewed 23 November 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221123/The-Native-Antigen-Company-Strengthens-Senior-Team-to-Support-Growing-Product-Portfolio.aspx.

Suggested Reading

The Native Antigen Company Expands Range of Norovirus-Like Particles

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The Native Antigen Company expands its range of Omicron antigens to include BA.5 variant