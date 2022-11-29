Portwell launches first full-size PICMG 1.3 single board computer with 12th gen intel® core™ desktop processors (alder lake S platform)

American Portwell Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market, a Titanium Partner of Intel Partner Alliance, and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), has launched its first full-size PICMG 1.3 single-board computer powered by the latest 12th gen Intel Core desktop processors (formerly Alder Lake S platform). According to Maria Yang, product marketing manager at American Portwell Technology, the new ROBO-8116VG2AR features up to 16C/24T superior computing power to handle more complex workloads, as well as improved graphics performance and high expansion flexibility with various backplane selections. Yang recommends the new ROBO-8116VG2AR as the ideal choice for applications in industrial automation and control systems, medical/healthcare imaging systems, automated test equipment, digital signage, digital security surveillance, broadcasting systems, transportation, video walls and AI.
Image Credit: American Portwell Technology, Inc
PCIe 5.0/4.0-ready for higher speed expansion needs, and DDR5 for greater data bandwidth and processing capability
ROBO-8116VG2AR is Portwell’s PICMG 1.3 full-size Single Host Board (SHB) computer featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors in LGA 1700 socket with Intel R680E/Q670E chipset delivering up to 16 cores and 24 threads with a power range from 35 W through 65 W. The new SHB supports Intel Turbo Boost, Hyper-Threading, Virtualization, Thermal Monitoring, Trusted Execution (TXT), and Speed Step Technology (depending upon processor SKU); delivers up to 64GB dual-channel ECC DDR5 4800 MHz on two SO-DIMM sockets—the higher bandwidth helps boost the throughput of memory-dependent AI models and enables faster and more simultaneous applications; 16x PCIe Gen 5 lanes (up to 32 GT/s), 4x PCIe Gen 4 lanes and 4x PCIe Gen 3 lanes ready to support flexible high-speed expansion cards, and 4x PCI for legacy connection.
The new ROBO-8116VG2AR also features 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C (20Gb/s), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gb/s), 4x USB 2.0, 4x SATA 3.0 (dual ports via backplane), 1x M.2 Type M 2280 for SSD and supports software RAID 0, 1, 5, 10; Dual 2.5Gb Ethernet with integrated Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) real-time capability (on selected SKUs), 2x RS-232, 2x RS-232/422/485 selectable by BIOS adjustment; integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 driven by Xe architecture with up to 32 execution units (EUs) to provide superior 3D multimedia performance; triple independent displays, including HDMI, DVI-D and DisplayPort up to 4K resolution. Available in both clone and extended modes; and supports on-board TPM 2.0 for application security.
Paired backplane for PCIe Gen 5 and Gen 4
PBPE-10P2, the new PICMG 1.3 Backplane, is designed for use with ROBO-8116VG2AR to perform PCIe Gen 5/Gen 4 expansions, featuring multiple expansion interfaces, such as 1x PCIe Gen 5 x16 slot, 3x PCIe x4 slots (2x Gen 4 and 1 Gen 3), and 2x PCI slots on board. In addition, Portwell can also provide customization services on the backplanes design and development to enable drop-and-replacement transformation.
Outstanding computing and graphics performance with longevity suppor
“From our customers’ standpoint,” says Jack Lam, senior product marketing director at American Portwell, “the new ROBO-8116VG2AR offers optimized power consumption and performance for new application needs or a quick upgrade for the legacy application installed with the old SHB. What’s more,”
as the first Intel Core processor to feature the new performance hybrid architecture that integrates up to 8 Performance-cores (P-cores) with Intel Hyper-Threading Technology and 8 Efficient-cores (E-cores) into a single die, it drives up to 1.36x faster single-thread performance, 1.35x faster multithread performance and 1.94x faster graphics performance compared to its predecessor. Not only that. our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the long life cycle support of 10+ years inherent with this product.”
Jack Lam, Senior Product Marketing Director, American Portwell