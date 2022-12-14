Vaping may negatively affect pulmonary surfactant in the lungs, study shows

A recently published preclinical study by researchers at Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, show that vaping may negatively affect pulmonary surfactant in the lungs.

Surfactant, which is made of lipids and proteins, is a critical layer in the lungs that allows people to breathe with minimal effort by reducing surface tension. Without surfactant, it would take more effort to breathe and a person would need mechanical help to do so.

Vaping continues to be popular but not much is known about what happens with the aerosol when it enters the lungs. We realized that the first thing the vapor aerosol comes in contact with in the lungs is pulmonary surfactant, which is an area our team specializes in."

Dr. Ruud Veldhuizen, Lawson Scientist and Professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

Related Stories

The research team was able to study the effects by placing a film of surfactant inside a syringe and, then using a vaping device to push aerosol into the syringe. This allowed the vapor to directly interact with the surfactant. The researchers then mimicked inhaling and exhaling vapor into the syringe 30 times to resemble a standard vaping session.

"In particular we were looking at the surface tension in the surfactant," explains Emma Graham, Master's student at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. "After vaping, we saw high surface tension which suggests the surfactant would not be as effective at supporting proper lung functioning."

The team also examined different vaping devices, flavors, additives and nicotine to see if there were any difference in effects.

"Nicotine didn't have any worse effects on surface tension of surfactant compared to other e-liquids, but some flavorings like menthol e-liquid did," says Graham.

While his team intends to study this further, Veldhuizen says these findings could provide an indication as to why people that vape have a susceptibility to develop lung injury, including those with respiratory viruses such as COVID-19.

"We would like to get this information out there so that people know vaping may be damaging to the lungs," says Veldhuizen. "As a next step, we hope to further investigate the effects of vaping on the lungs and how we can treat resulting injury."

The study has been published in the PLOS ONE Journal. These findings build on a body of research about the impacts of vaping through Lawson and Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. Our researchers were the first in the world to report on a potential new type of vaping-related injury in 2019.

Source:

Lawson Health Research Institute

Journal reference:

Graham, E., et al. (2022) E-cigarette aerosol exposure of pulmonary surfactant impairs its surface tension reducing function. PLOS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0272475.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows link between vaping and risk of caries
Marijuana and e-cigarettes both increase risks of cardiac arrhythmias
Vaping nicotine damages blood vessels, raises blood pressure and heart rate
How vaping impacts alveolar macrophage lipid content
Vaping during pregnancy may give babies a greater propensity to develop pulmonary disease
Studies find cardiovascular effects of cigarettes and e-cigarettes to be strikingly similar
E-cigarette use alters respiration but does not impair lung function, according to new findings
The association between e-cigarette use and caries risk level

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Concrete steps for screening, detection and treatment of adolescent substance use