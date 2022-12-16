Sphere Fluidics appoints Richard Hammond as Chief Technical Officer

Sphere Fluidics, a company developing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, announced today that it has appointed Richard Hammond as Chief Technical Officer.

In his role as Chief Technical Officer, Richard will be responsible for driving innovation and growing Sphere Fluidics’ product range, including productizing several patented prototypes currently in development. Following expansion of the senior team in May 20211, the appointment demonstrates the Company’s ongoing strategic plans to expand its portfolio of single cell analysis and monoclonality assurance systems to facilitate accelerated biotherapeutic discovery and development.

Richard Hammond, MA MEng, joins Sphere Fluidics with over 20 years’ experience in managing the development of cutting-edge commercial products for healthcare and life sciences. Richard has held numerous senior positions, including leading product and technology development at Alere, Cambridge Consultants and DNA Electronics. With extensive technical expertise, he has worked in cutting-edge research areas, such as automated cell transfection, CAR-T cell therapy manufacture and digital data storage in DNA. Richard holds MA and MEng degrees in engineering from King’s College, University of Cambridge.

Richard Hammond, CTO, Sphere Fluidics, commented: “Sphere Fluidics has an excellent reputation for providing world-class products for single cell analysis, and I’m delighted to take the opportunity to build on this further. There is extensive scope for expansion into new, emerging application areas and international markets, and I look forward to working closely with the team to take advantage of this, especially with our outstanding new facilties.2

Dr Frank F Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, added:Richard joins us at an exciting time in our international expansion. His expertise will be critical for growth and leadership of our R&D function and design and development of our novel picodroplet-based products. We have an outstanding product portfolio that is continuing to expand to meet customer needs; our systems are designed to simplify and accelerate the study of single cells for pharmaceutical discovery and medical research. All of this will feed into our ambition to become the leader in our field.”

  1. Press release (10th May, 2022): Sphere Fluidics strengthens commercial team with three new senior hires https://spherefluidics.com/sphere-fluidics-strengthens-commercial-team-with-three-new-senior-hires/
  2. Press release (25th October, 2022): Sphere Fluidics opens new laboratory facilities at Granta Park in Cambridgeshire, UK https://spherefluidics.com/sphere-fluidics-new-laboratory-facilities-granta-park/

For more information about Sphere Fluidics, please visit: https://spherefluidics.com/

