Study provides deeper insights into skeletal muscle aging

A new research paper was published on the cover of Aging (listed as "Aging (Albany NY)" by Medline/PubMed and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 14, Issue 23, entitled, "Single nuclei profiling identifies cell specific markers of skeletal muscle aging, frailty, and senescence."

Aging is accompanied by a loss of muscle mass and function, termed sarcopenia, which causes numerous morbidities and economic burdens in human populations. Mechanisms implicated in age-related sarcopenia or frailty include inflammation, muscle stem cell depletion, mitochondrial dysfunction, and loss of motor neurons, but whether there are key drivers of sarcopenia are not yet known.

Related Stories

In this new study, researchers Kevin Perez, Serban Ciotlos, Julia McGirr, Chandani Limbad, Ryosuke Doi, Joshua P. Nederveen, Mats I. Nilsson, Daniel A. Winer, William Evans, Mark Tarnopolsky, Judith Campisi, and Simon Melov, from Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Astellas Pharma, McMaster University, Exerkine Corporation, and the University of California, Berkeley, performed transcriptome profiling on lower limb muscle biopsies from 72 young, elderly, and frail human subjects using bulk RNA-seq (N = 72) and single-nuclei RNA-seq (N = 17) to gain deeper insights into age-related muscle loss.

"This combined approach revealed changes in gene expression that occur with age and frailty in multiple cell types comprising mature skeletal muscle."

Notably, the researchers found increased expression of the genes MYH8 and PDK4, and decreased expression of the gene IGFN1, in aged muscle. They validated several key genes changes in fixed human muscle tissue using digital spatial profiling. The researchers also identified a small population of nuclei that express CDKN1A, present only in aged samples, consistent with p21cip1-driven senescence in this subpopulation.

"Overall, our findings identify unique cellular subpopulations in aged and sarcopenic skeletal muscle, which will facilitate the development of new therapeutic strategies to combat age-related frailty."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Perez, K., et al. (2022) Single nuclei profiling identifies cell specific markers of skeletal muscle aging, frailty, and senescence. Aging-US. doi.org/10.18632/aging.204435.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Two Cents' Worth: Shared decision making in renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
Characterization of immune evasion and cell entry for new variants: BQ.1.1, XBB.1, and BR.2.1
Study reveals limited effects of longevity treatments on the aging process
New spatial cell atlas of the developing human lung identifies 144 cell states
Researchers discover a previously unknown mechanism that drives aging
Study identifies factors linked to well-being as people age
Expansion of intermediate cells in prostate cancer correlates with treatment resistance and poor outcomes
How human cell atlases provide the missing links between genes, diseases and therapies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New computer model can help researchers to spot which cells acquire alterations during development