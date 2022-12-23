High coffee intake associated with cardiovascular disease mortality in hypertensive individuals

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association describes that excessive consumption of coffee can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease-related mortality in individuals with severe hypertension.

Study: Coffee and Green Tea Consumption and Cardiovascular Disease Mortality Among People With and Without Hypertension. Image Credit: Bohdan Malitskiy / ShutterstockStudy: Coffee and Green Tea Consumption and Cardiovascular Disease Mortality Among People With and Without Hypertension. Image Credit: Bohdan Malitskiy / Shutterstock

Background

Consumption of coffee is known to reduce the risk of hypertension and related mortality in the general population. However, it can cause a transient increase in blood pressure among individuals with hypertension.

Evidence shows that the beneficial effect of coffee consumption depends on the blood pressure levels of individuals. In severe hypertension patients, coffee can cause an acute increase in blood pressure, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

On the other hand, the consumption of green tea is known to reduce blood pressure in patients with hypertension. Moreover, green tea reduces the risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease-related mortality in the general population.

In the current study, scientists have investigated the association between coffee or green tea consumption and the risk of cardiovascular disease-related mortality in Japanese men and women with varying degrees of hypertension.  

Study design

A total of 18,609 individuals, including 6,574 men and 12,035 women, from 24 communities across Japan were enrolled in the study. The participants were asked to complete questionnaires to collect demographic characteristics, medical history, lifestyle, and diet information.

The baseline blood pressure of participants was measured by trained personnel. Based on the blood pressure levels, the participants were categorized into five groups, including optimal and normal blood pressure, high‐normal blood pressure, grade 1 hypertension, grade 2 hypertension, and grade 3 hypertension.

Important observations

The study explored the relationship between coffee consumption rate and baseline characteristics of the participants belonging to each blood pressure category. A higher rate of coffee consumption was observed among younger participants, current smokers, current drinkers, and fewer vegetable eaters. In addition, the participants with higher total cholesterol levels and lower systolic blood pressure were also likely to be more frequent coffee drinkers.

The study also explored the relationship between green tea consumption rate and baseline characteristics of the participants in each blood pressure category. A higher rate of green tea consumption was observed among older participants, frequent fruit eaters, and employed participants.

An association between higher green tea consumption rate and lower total cholesterol level was observed among participants with grade 2-3 hypertension.

Coffee consumption and risk of cardiovascular disease mortality

A total of 842 cardiovascular disease-related deaths occurred during the 18.9 years of the follow-up period.

The consumption of two or more cups of coffee a day was found to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease-related mortality among participants with grade 2-3 hypertension. In contrast, no such association was observed among participants with optimal and normal blood pressure, high-normal blood pressure, or grade 1 hypertension.

Green tea consumption and risk of cardiovascular disease mortality

The consumption of green tea was not found to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease-related mortality among participants with grade 1 to 3 hypertension.

Among participants with high-normal blood pressure or optimal/normal blood pressure, consuming 5-6 cups or 1-2 cups of green tea a day, respectively, slightly reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease-related mortality. 

Green tea. Image Credit: Den Edryshov / ShuuterstockGreen tea. Image Credit: Den Edryshov / Shuuterstock

Study significance

The study reveals that a high level of coffee consumption can cause 2-fold induction in the risk of cardiovascular disease-related mortality among individuals with severe hypertension but not among individuals without hypertension or grade 1 hypertension.

The study could not find any negative impact of green tea consumption on the risk of cardiovascular disease-related mortality among individuals with mild or severe hypertension.

Some components of caffeinated coffee, including chlorogenic acid, magnesium, and trigonelline, are known to have health benefits, including reduced blood cholesterol levels, inflammation, and improvement of endothelial functions. These positive effects nullify the negative cardiovascular effects of caffeine in the general population.

Considering current study findings, the scientists suggest that the higher susceptibility of individuals with severe hypertension to adverse effects of caffeine might actually offset its health benefits and increase the risk of fatality.   

Caffeinated green tea, on the other hand, contains a high level of polyphenols, including epigallocatechin-gallate. Polyphenols have several health benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, lipid-lowering, and blood pressure-lowering properties. The positive health effects of green tea catechins are sufficient to nullify the negative cardiovascular effects of caffeine.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2022, December 23). High coffee intake associated with cardiovascular disease mortality in hypertensive individuals. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 23, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221223/High-coffee-intake-associated-with-cardiovascular-disease-mortality-in-hypertensive-individuals.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "High coffee intake associated with cardiovascular disease mortality in hypertensive individuals". News-Medical. 23 December 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221223/High-coffee-intake-associated-with-cardiovascular-disease-mortality-in-hypertensive-individuals.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "High coffee intake associated with cardiovascular disease mortality in hypertensive individuals". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221223/High-coffee-intake-associated-with-cardiovascular-disease-mortality-in-hypertensive-individuals.aspx. (accessed December 23, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2022. High coffee intake associated with cardiovascular disease mortality in hypertensive individuals. News-Medical, viewed 23 December 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221223/High-coffee-intake-associated-with-cardiovascular-disease-mortality-in-hypertensive-individuals.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »