Exploring the immune mechanism induced by BCG vaccine in humanized mouse model

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. This study was aimed at screening differentially expressed genes (DEGs) and exploring the potential immune mechanism induced by the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine in a humanized mouse model.

Candidate DEGs between mice vaccinated with BCG or injected with PBS were identified through transcriptomics, and their biological functions, signaling pathways, and protein interaction networks were analyzed through bioinformatics.

A total of 1035 DEGs were identified by transcriptomics: 398 up-regulated and 637 down-regulated. GO analysis indicated that these DEGs were significantly enriched in cell adhesion, oxygen transport, receptor complex, carbohydrate binding, serine-type endopeptidase activity, and peroxidase activity terms. KEGG analysis indicated that these DEGs were involved in the Rap1 signaling pathway, axon guidance, PI3K-Akt signaling pathway, natural killer cell mediated cytotoxicity, and cytokine-cytokine receptor interaction. Protein interaction network analysis demonstrated that the Myc, Vegfa, and Itgb3 proteins had the highest aggregation degree, aggregation coefficient, and connectivity.

The BCG vaccine induced 1035 DEGs in humanized mice. Among them, the differentially expressed down-regulated genes myc and itgb3 involved in the PI3K-Akt signaling pathway may play essential roles in the immune mechanism of the BCG vaccine.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/ZOONOSES-2022-0035

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers present a new strategy for self-adjuvanting vaccine development
Beta-containing COVID-19 booster vaccine found to cross-neutralize variants in non-human primates
BA.4/BA.5 mutations reduced responsiveness of epitope-specific T cells with original mRNA vaccine
Bivalent mRNA vaccine is moderately effective in preventing COVID-19
Novel mRNA-lipid nanoparticle vaccine encoding four mpox virus surface proteins generates robust immune responses against orthopoxviruses
All patients with rheumatic disorders recommended to receive pneumococcal vaccine
Study provides safety assurance to the global population regarding COVID-19 booster vaccines
Study suggests a single dose of JYNNEOS vaccine may lessen the severity of mpox illness

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Viral short RNAs detected in SARS-CoV-2 RNA transcriptome