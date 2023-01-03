Technical advances expand the application of mass spectrometry imaging in pharmaceutical research

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) has been shown to be a valuable tool through nearly every stage of the preclinical drug research and development (R&D) pipeline, and even to the early phase of clinical pharmaceutical evaluation. MSI can specifically resolve distributions of a parent drug and its metabolic products across dosed specimens without loss of spatial information, thus facilitating the direct observation of a drug's pharmacokinetic processes, such as absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion.

MSI can simultaneously visualize hundreds of phenotype molecules, including proteins, glycans, metabolites, and lipids, which have unique distribution patterns and biofunctions across different physiologic regions. This featured specificity in the chemical and physical spaces empowers MSI as an ideal analytical technique in exploring a drug's pharmacodynamic properties, including in vitro/in vivo efficacy, safety, potential toxicity, and possible molecular mechanism. The application of MSI in pharmaceutical research has also been expanded from the conventional dosed tissue analysis to the front end of the preclinical drug R&D pipeline, such as investigating the structure-activity relationship, high-throughput in vitro screening, and ex vivo studies on single cells, organoids, or tumor spheroids. This article summarizes MSI application in pharmaceutical research accompanied by its technical and methodologic advances serving this central demand.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/AMM-2022-0046

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

World Diabetes Day 2022: The Importance of Type 1 Research and Awareness with JDRF
Research reveals a novel viral strategy in modulating stress granule formation to promote virus infection
Cannabidiol and the shifting perspective of epilepsy drug discovery
Research estimates the changing burden of COVID-19 in Austin, Texas
Enveloped viruses show greater cross-species transmission, according to new research
Research sheds light on cardiac pathology mechanisms of COVID-19
New technologies and recent advances in the study of T cells and T-cell epitope discovery in food allergy research
Research reveals the assembly dynamics of nucleocapsid protein condensates can be regulated by small molecules with therapeutic potential

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Cancer Research Horizons: The Innovation Engine of Cancer Research UK