Traditional Chinese medicine may help treat neurodegenerative diseases caused by HSV-1 reactivation

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Owing to environmental and lifestyle changes in modern society, physical and mental stress is on the rise among the population in attempting to compensate for the changes.

Stress, defined as a series of non-specific responses to abnormal internal and external stimuli, has long been recognized to increase susceptibility to various diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases (NDs). Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), a neurotropic herpes virus, establishes latent infections in the trigeminal ganglia for the lifetime of the host. Upon reactivation, the latent HSV-1 enters the lytic cycle, which not only causes a substantial production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the neurons, but also induces glial cells to produce inflammatory mediators, eventually resulting in neuronal damage and occurrence of NDs. Remarkably, both physical and psychological stress are common stimuli leading to latent HSV-1 reactivation.

Acyclovir is a classic antiviral drug for the treatment of HSV-1 infection and recurrence, but acyclovir cannot reverse neuronal damage caused by HSV-1 reactivation. Recent studies have shown that traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has advantages in the treatment of NDs. In addition, TCM is thought to prevent latent HSV-1 reactivation and NDs, which may involve regulation of the neuro-endocrine-immune network, treatment of emotional disorders, and modulation of oxidative stress. Understanding the mechanism underlying stress-induced reactivation of latent HSV-1 and the potential consequences of NDs is needed. TCM may be a promising alternative therapy for related diseases.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/AMM-2022-0043

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop a polyvalent lipid nanoparticle mRNA vaccine against Monkeypox virus
Novel mRNA-lipid nanoparticle vaccine encoding four mpox virus surface proteins generates robust immune responses against orthopoxviruses
Mpox virus from Clade 2b is the least virulent strain according to new study
How do predicted ecological niches of the mpox virus compare with that of 99 mammal species?
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
Trial of three vaccines for Zaire Ebola virus disease
Hepatitis B virus haplotype number is a predictive marker of functional cure during antiviral therapies
Research reveals a novel viral strategy in modulating stress granule formation to promote virus infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Researchers share results of MVA-BN-respiratory syncytial virus vaccine human challenge trial