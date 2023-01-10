Dual COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccinations are associated with reduced infection rates

University of North Florida Brooks College of Health faculty recently published a study showing dual COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccinations are associated with reduced infection rates and can be an effective strategy to reduce the contagious respiratory disease burden during the winter.

The study found individuals with dual vaccination and COVID-19 vaccine only were significantly less likely to report COVID-19 infection when compared with those unvaccinated. There was no significant difference in self-reported COVID-19 symptom severity by vaccination status.

Dr. Zhigang Xie, public health assistant professor, and Dr. Hanadi Hamadi, health administration associate professor, partnered with two University of Florida researchers for the study.

Using data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey, the team conducted descriptive analysis and multivariate logistic regressions to examine the association between dual vaccination status and self-reported COVID-19 infection and severity among 21,387 (weighted 185,251,310) U.S. adults. Of those in the survey, about 22% did not receive either the flu or COVID-19 vaccine, 6.0% received the flu vaccine only, 29.1% received the COVID-19 vaccine only, and 42.5% received both vaccines.

Source:

University of North Florida

Journal reference:

Xie, Z., et al. (2022) Association of dual COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccination with COVID-19 infection and disease severity. Vaccine. doi.org/10.1016/j.vaccine.2022.12.043.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Flu vaccination needed for children with severe form of epilepsy due to high seizure risk after influenza infection
Skipping methotrexate for one week after flu vaccine provides the same seroprotection as a two-week hold in RA patients
Innovative trial aims to quickly find effective flu treatments
Avian influenza update: Bird keepers in England must house all poultry and captive birds until further notice
New approach may serve as the basis for universal flu vaccines
Flu cases continue to rise throughout the U.S.
Multivalent mRNA-based vaccine may serve as a preventative measure against future flu pandemics
All eligible people urged to get vaccinated due to higher rates of flu cases than usual

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Natural substances show great therapeutic potential to inhibit influenza viruses