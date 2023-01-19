New research project aims to investigate the effect of late life learning on cognition and aging

The National Health Institute (NIH) has awarded Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The American University of Beirut (AUB) Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine a five-year grant for the Late Life Learning (LLL), Cognition and Aging (3LC) study. Led by an interdisciplinary team at both institutions, 3LC is an innovative research project that aims to uncover the potential role of promoting healthier aging and delaying cognitive decline among older adults in Lebanon.

The study, which will initially run over the next five years, aims to build research and infrastructure capacities to delineate opportunities for dementia prevention in Lebanon and the region."

Dr. Adina Zeki Al Hazzouri, Multiple Principal Investigator (PI) at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health

"The study offers a unique platform to address exciting, innovative and timely research questions. The ultimate aim is to improve our understanding of the determinants of active and healthy aging, and inform future investments and the design of LLL programs, providing insights for other populations in similarly low-resource settings worldwide." Zeki Al Hazzouri is assistant professor in Columbia's Department of Epidemiology and the Columbia Butler Aging Center.

"Lebanon has the largest proportion of older adults in the Arab region, and Lebanese older adults are exposed to a host of life course psychosocial adversities, including the recent economic meltdown, which makes it a particularly important and relevant setting to undertake such a study," according to Dr. Martine Elbejjani, Multiple-PI from the Faculty of Medicine at AUB.

"At the same time, older people of today are generally healthier and living longer than their parents and many aspire to remain active in their old age", says Dr. Abla Mehio Sibai, co-founding director of the University for Seniors (UfS) program at AUB and Multiple-PI on the 3LC study. Opportunities that provide enriching intellectual and social experiences are rare in the region. "This project will capitalize on the unique and well-established LLL program, the AUB UfS, to conduct a formal program evaluation and evaluate the influence of informal education in older age on cognitive, physical and social health".

Other Columbia Investigators [ZAHA1] involved with the project include Drs. Jennifer Manly from Neurology, Sebastian Calonico from Health Policy and Management, and Linda Valeri from Biostatistics.

Source:

Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers use single-cell RNA-sequencing to study the aging peripheral blood in mice
Study supports association of the ε4 alleles and polygenic profiles with Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers
Partial genetic reprogramming might extend lifespan and reverse aging in old mice
Green tea may protect against telomere shortening due to biological aging
Research findings open the door to new strategies for promoting muscle function during aging
Study links epigenetic biological aging and aberrations in neural oscillatory activity in people with HIV
New research extensively explores 12 distinctive aging traits
The loss of epigenetic information accelerates the aging process

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Can diets reverse or delay aging?