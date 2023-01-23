Primary care’s challenges and promising solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Investigators have written a special report about the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's learning community, which operated from December 2020-November 2021.
It provided a forum for individuals to share learning and gain peer support; to better understand the stressors and challenges confronting practices; to ascertain needs; and to identify promising solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The engagement of the community provided valuable insights that can inform future research and policy; identify primary care delivery improvements; and ensure that the primary care community is better prepared to respond and contribute to ongoing and future health challenges.
Journal reference:
Sirkin, J.T., et al. (2023) Primary Care’s Challenges and Responses in the Face of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Insights From AHRQ’s Learning Community. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.2904.