Primary care’s challenges and promising solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Investigators have written a special report about the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's learning community, which operated from December 2020-November 2021.

It provided a forum for individuals to share learning and gain peer support; to better understand the stressors and challenges confronting practices; to ascertain needs; and to identify promising solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The engagement of the community provided valuable insights that can inform future research and policy; identify primary care delivery improvements; and ensure that the primary care community is better prepared to respond and contribute to ongoing and future health challenges.

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Sirkin, J.T., et al. (2023) Primary Care’s Challenges and Responses in the Face of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Insights From AHRQ’s Learning Community. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.2904.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nearly half a million people missed out on blood pressure lowering medication during the pandemic
New research draws attention to the effects of deep meditation on gut health
Artemisia argyi plant extracts and phytochemicals shown to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in new research
New research evaluates clinical trials investigating post-acute COVID-19 syndrome treatment
Study finds no evidence that links virtual care and ED visits among patients during pandemic
New research identifies natural compounds with pan-SARS-CoV-2 inhibitory activity
Rural seniors benefit from pandemic-driven remote fitness boom
Study shows link between older adults with asthma and depression risk during COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New research reveals that childhood omicron infections have been under-reported in Canadian schools