Primary care’s challenges and promising solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Investigators have written a special report about the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's learning community, which operated from December 2020-November 2021.

It provided a forum for individuals to share learning and gain peer support; to better understand the stressors and challenges confronting practices; to ascertain needs; and to identify promising solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The engagement of the community provided valuable insights that can inform future research and policy; identify primary care delivery improvements; and ensure that the primary care community is better prepared to respond and contribute to ongoing and future health challenges.