OMA applauds American Academy of Pediatrics' new guidelines for childhood obesity

The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), the clinical and educational leader in the care of patients with obesity, applauds the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) first comprehensive Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Obesity released this month. One of the most common pediatric chronic diseases, childhood obesity is a serious problem currently affecting 14.4 million children and adolescents.

Dedicated to supporting families, clinicians, and educators in the treatment of this chronic disease, the OMA is pleased that the AAP supports early clinical treatment for children with obesity. More evidence than ever exists that obesity treatment in children is safe and effective. In our collective fight against childhood obesity, it is vital to overcome stigma, advocate for early intervention and promote accessible, effective treatment approaches." Suzanne Cuda, MD, FAAP, FOMA, OMA Board of Trustees Member

The OMA encourages the early treatment of children with the disease of obesity through five Clinical Practice Statements released in 2022 that provide guidance and peer-reviewed evidence on the foundational and advanced treatment of obesity in children. Published in Obesity Pillars, OMA's open-access journal, the statements feature a range of topics for children with overweight or obesity including providing nutritional and activity recommendations and addressing medication-induced weight gain and advanced therapies. In particular, the Pediatric Clinical Practice Statement 5 ("Medication-induced weight gain and advanced therapies for the child with overweight and obesity: An Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) Clinical Practice Statement 2022") provides an in-depth discussion on Advanced Therapies including anti-obesity medications and metabolic and bariatric surgery. In this clinical practice statement, the OMA provides clinical guidance on incorporating shared decision making and recommendations on how and when to use advanced therapies.

Committed to understanding and treating childhood obesity, the OMA offers a variety of pediatric obesity resources for clinicians and families developed by pediatric clinicians who treat obesity in children and adolescents. The Pediatric Obesity Algorithm guidelines provide age-specific recommendations and a staged treatment approach for treating childhood obesity. The OMA is pleased to announce the upcoming release of The Pediatric Obesity Algorithm 2023-2024.

To access the latest news and resources for pediatric obesity, including the Pediatric Obesity Algorithm, visit https://obesitymedicine.org/clinician-resources/pediatric-obesity-resources.