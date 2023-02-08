Evidence-based practices improve patient outcomes and reduce costs for healthcare systems

A recent study examined patients' outcomes after receiving care based on scientific and clinical evidence. The work, which is published in Worldviews on Evidence-Based Nursing, also reviewed the extent and type of evidence-based practices (EBPs) performed across clinical settings.

A total of 636 published articles addressing EBP and patient outcomes met investigators' inclusion criteria. There were many differences in approaches, designs, and outcomes measured among the articles included in the review.

Most articles (63.3%) were published in the United States, and 90% took place in the acute care setting. Various EBPs were implemented, with just over a third including some aspect of infection prevention, and most (91.2%) linked to reimbursement. The two most reported outcomes were length of stay (15%), followed by mortality (12%).

Although our study revealed that EBP improves patient outcomes and reduces costs for healthcare systems, there is much opportunity to improve healthcare quality and safety with EBP as healthcare executives still do not invest enough in their budgets to ensure that all clinicians take this approach to care and that all care is evidence-based, not steeped in tradition, or outdated policies or procedures." Linda Connor, PhD, RN, CPN, Corresponding Author, The Ohio State University