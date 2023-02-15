Watch: In insurers’ eyes, not all midwives are equal

Vanessa Garcia Clark wanted a more personal, nontraditional birth when she was pregnant with her son. She hired a midwife and gave birth at her home in California. But when she asked her insurer to reimburse her for the midwifery bill totaling more than $9,500, her claim was denied.

In the first installment of InvestigateTV and KHN's "Costly Care" series, Caresse Jackman, InvestigateTV's national consumer investigative reporter, explores the different types of midwives — and how not all of them may be covered by insurance.

Jackman's story features an interview with Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, KHN's editor-in-chief, who advises mothers-to-be to negotiate before paying a big bill.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
