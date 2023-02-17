According the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, depression is a common experience for stroke survivors. A scientific statement from the Association indicates that about one-third of stroke survivors experience depression – compared to 5%–13% of adults without stroke. If left untreated, it can affect quality of life and make post-stroke recovery more difficult.

According to statements from his office, Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke in May of 2022, has sought in-hospital treatment for depression, resulting in media and public inquiries related to stroke and depression.

Depression following a stroke can be a normal psychological reaction to the stress of the injury, disability or brush with mortality brought on by the stroke." Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., FAHA, an American Heart Association volunteer and professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School in Boston

In other cases, it may be caused by structural, electrical or biochemical changes in the brain. If certain brain regions are injured, the systems that regulate emotion may be damaged and produce depression, anxiety or PTSD-like symptoms in stroke survivors. Depression and stroke are both examples of the many conditions which threaten brain health. The American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 is a powerful tool to protect brain health and support longer, healthier lives."

Schwamm, immediate past volunteer chair of the American Stroke Association Advisory Committee, suggests stroke survivors who experience depression should seek evaluation and treatment with a qualified professional. Because stroke can disrupt sleep, eating, continence and other bodily functions, self-care is critical including reaching out to friends and family for emotional support and to overcome any stigma associated with seeking help. Unfortunately, because both stroke and depression still carry social stigma and shame, many stroke survivors are reluctant to seek help and may need extra support to acknowledge the symptoms of depression and seek treatment.

As with all forms of depression, a combination of counseling, medication, stress-reduction, and regular exercise can all be helpful. Because depression is a serious health condition, treating it promptly and effectively is vital. Treating depression not only improves mood, but it also boosts physical, cognitive and intellectual recovery. Several studies show that depression goes hand in hand with lower levels of social support. Support from family, friends, a stroke support group or a combination of resources can be beneficial for a stroke survivor's mental long-term wellbeing and can be an important part of a treatment plan for post stroke depression.

Neuroscience eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

The American Heart Association has a Support Network for patients, families and caregivers than can help stroke survivors battling depression – www.supportnetwork.heart.org.

Here are some of the common symptoms of depression, according to the Association:

Persistent sad, anxious or "empty" mood

Restlessness and irritability

Feelings of hopelessness, pessimism, guilt, worthlessness or helplessness

Loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities, including sex

Decreased energy and fatigue, and feeling "slowed down"

Difficulty concentrating, remembering and making decisions

Insomnia, early-morning awakening or oversleeping

Appetite and/or weight changes

Thoughts of death or suicide, or suicide attempts

According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.

Stroke can happen to anyone -; any age, any time -; and everyone needs to know the warning signs. Calling 911 alerts first responders who may start treatment on someone experiencing stroke symptoms before arriving at the hospital. Use the letters in F.A.S.T to spot a stroke:

F = Face Drooping

= Face Drooping A = Arm Weakness

= Arm Weakness S = Speech Difficulty

= Speech Difficulty T = Time to call 911

Beyond F.A.S.T. – other symptoms you should know: