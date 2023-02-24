Oral fluid shows excellent potential for epidemiological surveillance of respiratory pathogens

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Oral fluid (OF) is a new safe, non-invasive, convenient, and efficient biological sample that can be used for virus nucleic acid and antibody detection. Because few studies have performed surveillance of multiple respiratory pathogens, the authors of this article sought to explore the application value of OF in this field. OF and throat swabs were collected from December 2020 to December 2021 in patients with acute respiratory tract infections in Beijing. Multiplex real-time PCR was performed, and the detection performance of two samples was compared.

A total of 769 OF and throat swab samples were collected. The detection rates of respiratory pathogens in throat swabs and OF were 29.26% (225/769) and 20.81% (160/769), respectively. The sensitivity and specificity of the OF assay, compared with the throat swab assay, were 71.11% (160/225) and 100% (544/544), respectively. The two assays had excellent agreement (kappa = 0.78). The detection consistency varied among pathogens. For OF samples, the most common pathogen was the influenza B virus, and the highest detection rate was in the ≤5-year-old group. The highest positivity rate was observed in December 2021.

OF samples have excellent potential for the epidemiological surveillance of respiratory pathogens, and may have application prospects in preventing and controlling infectious diseases.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/ZOONOSES-2022-0049

Posted in: Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The effectiveness of respiratory interventions and case isolation measures in reducing or preventing the transmission of mpox in humans
Propylene glycol prevents airborne transmission of respiratory viruses
Study finds link between physical activity levels and susceptibility to upper respiratory tract infections in children
The impact of early life microbial colonization and respiratory diseases on the respiratory microbiome
What are the present challenges and future considerations in developing vaccines against mucosal respiratory viruses?
Researchers utilize discarded facial tissues to diagnose respiratory viral infections in children
New test 'fishes' for multiple respiratory viruses using DNA as 'bait'
Exploring the clinical impact of co-detections of other respiratory viruses in US children hospitalized for COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Researchers explore respiratory syncytial virus infection before and during the COVID-19 pandemic