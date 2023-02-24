Organoid models for research on Chinese herbal medicine

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Organoids are three-dimensional cell accusations generated from pluripotent stem cells or adult stem cells in vitro.

With many advantages over cell and animal models, organoids have been increasingly used in drug and clinical medical research in recent years.

Chinese herbal medicine (CHM) is characterized by multi-target and multi-pathway treatment methods; however, there is no commonly accepted study method regarding efficacy and underlying mechanisms. In this review the authors summarize the important applications of organoid models in pharmacodynamic mechanism studies, efficacy and safety evaluations, and CHM personalized medicine, thus providing the theoretical basis for its development and innovation.