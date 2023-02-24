Organoid models for research on Chinese herbal medicine

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Organoids are three-dimensional cell accusations generated from pluripotent stem cells or adult stem cells in vitro.

With many advantages over cell and animal models, organoids have been increasingly used in drug and clinical medical research in recent years.

Chinese herbal medicine (CHM) is characterized by multi-target and multi-pathway treatment methods; however, there is no commonly accepted study method regarding efficacy and underlying mechanisms. In this review the authors summarize the important applications of organoid models in pharmacodynamic mechanism studies, efficacy and safety evaluations, and CHM personalized medicine, thus providing the theoretical basis for its development and innovation.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/AMM-2022-0047

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Meta-analysis showcases the long-term benefits of COVID-19 vaccines against hospitalization & death
How are adverse childhood events and less than ideal cardiovascular health in adulthood associated?
Utilizing CRISPR to discover new therapy options for COPD
Challenges associated with prescribing exercise to diabetic patients taking metformin
Genome editing prevents hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in mice
Research looks to determine prevalence of organ impairment in long-COVID patients
The impact of specific comorbidities and overall multimorbidity on the three mechanistically distinct phases of COVID-19
Association between sleep disorders and sleep-wake disturbance with MACE or all-cause mortality in the post-stroke population

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
COVID-19 vaccination associated with fewer heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular issues